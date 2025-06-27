Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") reports that reprocessing Mobile MagnetoTellurics (MobileMT) data from the Company's Awacha porphyry copper target in Ecuador using the latest 2D inversion technology has revealed six highly conductive anomalies.

In 2021, Aurania contracted Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc. to conduct a MobileMT airborne survey over the Awacha porphyry copper target area. At that time, Electromagnetic (EM) data inversion was performed using a one-dimensional (1D) algorithm. In recent years, EM inversion technology has significantly improved, particularly for areas with rugged terrain. As a result, Aurania recommissioned Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc. to reprocess the existing MobileMT data using the latest 2D inversion technology. The 2.5D code applied is more objective and comprehensive than the previous 1D technology, as it takes into account the actual topography of the area being investigated, yielding robust lateral and vertical resolution, resulting in more accurate mapping of the subsurface conductivity.

The new inversion data has confirmed the presence of six high-conductivity anomalies as shown in Figure 1. These conductive anomalies typically begin 250 metres from the surface and exhibit deep roots as seen in Figure 2. These anomalies are significant since zones of elevated conductivity often correlate with porphyry copper deposits due to the presence of electrically conductive sulphide minerals (pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite) and porphyry-related alteration (phyllic and argillic zones).

The new MobileMT 2.5D inversion results will be integrated with data and field observations from the Anaconda mapping program that was completed at Awacha in 2024. Aurania has engaged porphyry copper expert, Dr. Steve Garwin, a Senior Technical Advisor (see press release dated April 19, 2022), to review the Anaconda mapping data to identify the most promising porphyry targets at the Awacha area. Dr. Garwin's report and recommendations are expected in the coming weeks.

Figure 1: MobileMT depth slice at 700 m above sea level showing six anomalies at the Awacha target area (red colour is high conductivity and blue colour is high resistivity).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2477/257054_10219f4304bee802_001full.jpg

Figure 2: East-west cross section of the MobileMT 2.5D inversion at the Awacha target area (dashed line in Figure 1, looking north).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2477/257054_10219f4304bee802_002full.jpg

Qualified Persons:

The geological information contained in this news release has been verified and approved by Aurania's VP Exploration, Mr. Jean-Paul Pallier, MSc. Mr. Pallier is a designated EurGeol by the European Federation of Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, X (formerly Twitter) at https://x.com/AuraniaLtd , and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Forward-Looking Statements

