

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in more than three years in May, the statistical office INE said on Friday.



Retail sales grew by an adjusted 4.8 percent on a yearly basis in May, faster than the 4.1 percent rise in April.



Further, this was the sharpest growth since February 2022, when sales had risen 5.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth improved to 5.0 percent from 3.7 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, retail sales increased 0.2 percent after rising 0.8 percent in April. Food sales decreased 0.2 percent, while non-food product sales rose 0.6 percent.



Further, data showed that employment in retail sales advanced 1.4 percent in May from the previous year.



