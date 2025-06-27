

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation increased for the first time in four months in June, though marginally, a flash estimate from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Consumer prices registered an annual growth of 2.2 percent in June, following a 2.0 percent rise in May. Economists had expected inflation to remain stable at 2.0 percent.



The upward trend in inflation was mainly due to higher fuel costs and, to a lesser extent, increases in food and non-alcoholic beverages, the agency said.



At the same time, underlying inflation held steady at 2.2 percent.



EU harmonized inflation also rose to 2.2 percent from 2.0 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP increased 0.6 percent after remaining flat in May.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



