

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales showed a stagnant change after rising in the previous two months, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The volume of retail sales remained flat on a monthly basis in May, following a 0.6 percent stable increase in April.



Retail sales of information and communication technology equipment declined notably by 6.3 percent compared to last month, while those of food products advanced by 1.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased sharply to 0.1 percent in May from 4.3 percent in the previous month.



