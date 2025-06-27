Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Poll Results of the 2025 Annual General Meeting

SHENZHEN, China, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that its annual general meeting (the "AGM") was held in Hong Kong on June 27, 2025 and all the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM dated May 20, 2025 were duly passed at the AGM.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to create endless possibilities with music and technology. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

