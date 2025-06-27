Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A2QFEP | ISIN: CA36117T1003 | Ticker-Symbol: AUN1
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 12:59
0,435 Euro
+2,35 % +0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 13:06 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fury Gold Mines Limited: Fury Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX and NYSE American: FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on June 26, 2025. Each director nominee listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 12, 2025 (the "Circular") in connection with the Meeting and as filed on SEDAR+, were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting, or until their successors are otherwise elected or appointed.

A total of 61,696,271 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 38.48% of the outstanding Common Shares.

1.Election of Directors

By resolution passed, all of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company. The results of the votes on the election of the board of directors were as follows:

Name of NomineeNumber of Votes ForVotes For (%)Number of Votes WithheldVotes Withheld (%)
Forrester A. Clark37,627,89082.34%8,070,80817.66%
Brian Christie36,303,46779.34%9,452,01320.66%
Steve Cook44,548,62397.45%1,164,8572.55%
Michael Hoffman36,343,46779.50%9,369,83320.50%
Alison Sagateh (Saga) Williams36,292,40479.39%9,421,07620.61%

2.Appointment of Auditor

By resolution, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the Company's auditor. The result of the vote on the appointment of the auditor was as follows:

Number of Votes ForVotes For (%)Number of Votes WithheldVotes Withheld (%)
Deloitte, Chartered Professional Accountants58,860,98595.40%2,835,2864.60%

Voting results have been reported and published on www.sedarplus.ca. The meeting was recorded and will soon be available for viewing on the Company's website.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a well-financed Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across Canada and holds a 11.8 million common share position in Dolly Varden Silver Corp (approximately 13.9% of issued shares). Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:

Margaux Villalpando, Manager Investor Relations
Tel:(844) 601-0841
Email:info@furygoldmines.com
Website:www.furygoldmines.com

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.