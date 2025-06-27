

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Atlanta, Georgia-based Coleman Co., Inc. is recalling about 228,760 units of Converta camping cots and Converta camping suspension stretchers citing laceration and amputation, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves Coleman Converta camping cots with model numbers 2000003077 and 2000020282, and Coleman Converta camping suspension stretchers with model number 2000020290.



The camping cots and suspension stretchers have tan or white fabric with the Coleman logo printed on the fabric, and black steel frames with adjustable seatbacks and leg positions.



The impacted products were manufactured in China and imported by Newell Brands Inc., an affiliate of Coleman.



They were sold at Walmart and other stores across the United States and online on Amazon from January 2011 through March 2025 for between $60 and $80.



According to the agency, the backrest fold mechanism can pinch consumers' fingers, posing laceration and amputation hazards.



The recall was initiated after the firm received seven reports of the seatback adjustment mechanism pinching consumers' fingers. There were two reports of fractured fingers.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled camping cots and suspension stretchers and contact Coleman Co. for a free repair kit, including installation instructions.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News