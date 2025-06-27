

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer price inflation rose for the first time in five months in June amid an increase in costs for food products, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.15 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 2.01 percent rise in May.



Inflation based on food products accelerated to 3.35 percent from 2.35 percent in May.



Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices deepened to 1.75 percent from 1.10 percent. Health costs grew at a slower pace of 1.69 percent versus 1.89 percent a month ago.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation stood at 2.63 percent versus 2.59 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.35 percent.



