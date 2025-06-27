DXC Technology Company: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Names DXC Networking Momentum Partner of the Year

ASHBURN, Va., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named HPE Networking Momentum Partner of the Year 2025 by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, global networking, hybrid cloud, and AI leader. This recognition underscores the strength of DXC's collaboration with HPE, founded on a shared commitment to deep technical expertise and delivering tailored business outcomes that drive customer success.

"The 2025 HPE Partner Awards celebrate the commitment of our partners in achieving outstanding business outcomes for their customers," said Simon Ewington, SVP of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. "By recognizing the significant investments these partners have made in HPE innovation, we can highlight the exceptional results we achieve together for our customers and reaffirm our commitment to our partners."

The HPE Partner of the Year Awards honors HPE partners who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and success in providing value to their customers throughout their digital transformation journeys. The recognition is awarded to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional performance in financial results, innovative solutions, and significant business outcomes.

"We are honored to be recognized by HPE as Networking Momentum Partner of the Year," said Chris Drumgoole, President, Global Infrastructure Services at DXC. "This award reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable networking solutions that help our customers transform and grow. Together with HPE, we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible for modern enterprise networks."

HPE has consistently highlighted DXC's strengths, particularly through its partnerships with Pensando and Aruba, which led to the co-development of DXC Secure Network Fabric-a software-defined hybrid cloud networking solution. In 2024, DXC was also named HPE Aruba Networking Global System Integrator of the Year.

As a trusted networking partner to enterprises worldwide, DXC manages mission-critical network operations for hundreds of customers, enabling them to focus on their core business. We support customers throughout their network journey - from advising on strategy and roadmaps, including business cases and proof of concepts, to transforming enterprise networks with software-defined and cloud technologies. DXC also provides reliable, intelligent network delivery powered by automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence..

To learn more about DXC's networking services, click here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company innovates across networking, hybrid cloud, and AI to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Angelena Abate, Senior Director, Marketing & Communications, +1.646.234.8060, angelena.abate@dxc.com; Roger Sachs, CFA, Investor Relations, +1-201 259-0801, roger.sachs@dxc.com

