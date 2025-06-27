

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Iceland accelerated in June after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 3.8 percent rise in May. The CPI excluding housing costs was 3.2 percent higher than a year ago.



Inflation based on transportation rose to 2.0 percent from 0.9 percent. The annual price growth for food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated slightly to 6.0 percent from 5.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.8 percent in June, following a 0.2 percent gain in May.



