

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) has entered into a Teaming Agreement to supply a US-based defense solutions provider with its thin-film solar technology solutions for orbital applications and future missions. Ascent Solar Technologies is a provider of high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter.



'Our thin-film solar technology's ability to reliably deliver power solutions on short timelines makes Ascent the perfect choice for agreements with defense tech brands,' said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies.



