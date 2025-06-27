

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic sentiment remained stable in June after rising marginally in the previous month, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara showed on Friday.



The economic sentiment index stood at 96.7 in June, the same as in May. However, any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.



Among components, the morale for the services sector remained more positive in June as the corresponding index climbed to 110.9 from 110.5, while the measure for the retail trade sector eased to 108.5 from 111.2.



The confidence index for construction decreased to 86.9 from 88.4, and manufacturing confidence weakened slightly to 98.4 from 98.6.



Data showed that the Turkish consumers remained slightly less pessimistic in June, with the corresponding index rising to 85.1 from 84.8 in May.



