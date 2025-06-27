Norsk Hydro ASA: Registration of share capital reduction

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Norsk Hydro ASA ("Hydro") on May 9, 2025, regarding inter alia, the resolution by the annual general meeting to reduce Hydro's share capital by NOK 33,518,494.476 by cancellation of 20,067,969 own shares, and by redemption and cancellation of 10,458,893 shares held by the Norwegian state.

The share capital reduction has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. After this, Hydro's new registered share capital is NOK 2,172,381,071.328, divided on a total of 1,978,489,136 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.098.

