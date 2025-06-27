Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 15:07
4,868 Euro
+1,16 % +0,056
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 17:22 Uhr
116 Leser
Norsk Hydro ASA: Registration of share capital reduction

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Norsk Hydro ASA ("Hydro") on May 9, 2025, regarding inter alia, the resolution by the annual general meeting to reduce Hydro's share capital by NOK 33,518,494.476 by cancellation of 20,067,969 own shares, and by redemption and cancellation of 10,458,893 shares held by the Norwegian state.

The share capital reduction has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. After this, Hydro's new registered share capital is NOK 2,172,381,071.328, divided on a total of 1,978,489,136 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.098.

Investor contact:
Elitsa Blessi
+47 917 75 472
Elitsa.Blessi@hydro.com

Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 938 64 271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Euronext Rule Book part II.

Attachment

  • Articles of Association of Norsk Hydro ASA per June 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/431b399c-6c7e-41ed-a03f-8cf5ca8aec9c)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
