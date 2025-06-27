Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF), a leading Phase III autologous stem cell therapy company and Mr. Croom Lawrence are pleased to announce Croom has joined Hemostemix as its Chief Commercialization Officer, and partnered to offer MCI Screen through Hemostemix.

MCI Screen is an FDA-approved and insurer-reimbursed advanced cognitive test for Vascular Dementia. Clinically, ACP-01 has been observed to reverse vascular dementia for more than ten years in one patient (Mrs L.).

About Croom Lawrence

Croom Lawrence is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 25 years of experience driving commercialization strategies across regenerative medicine, cell therapy, advanced biologics and diagnostics. He has successfully launched multiple breakthrough therapies, built and led high-performing global marketing and sales teams, and secured strategic partnerships with top-tier pharma and healthcare providers. His deep understanding of market access, reimbursement, and regulatory navigation positions him as a key asset to Hemostemix. By leveraging Croom's expertise, Hemostemix can accelerate the global adoption of ACP-01, expand its clinical and commercial footprint, and build sustainable revenue channels that align with our mission to restore health and save lives.

"I am very pleased to welcome Croom Lawrence as our Chief Commercialization Officer. Croom brings a rare blend of strategic insight and executional excellence, honed through decades of leadership in biotech commercialization. His track record in building global markets, negotiating complex partnerships, and accelerating the path from bench to bedside is unmatched. With Croom leading our commercialization efforts, Hemostemix is poised to unlock the full value of ACP-01 and transform patient care worldwide. The revenue share agreement with MCI Screen generates immediate significant revenue synergies," Smeenk said.

Revenue Sharing

Hemostemix and Acurist.AI (Croom Lawrence) have agreed to share revenue from each cognitive assessment such that 57% of revenue is allocated to Acurist.AI and 43% of revenue is allocated to Hemostemix from each patient examination, globally, assessed for an ACP-01 treatment.

Acurist.AI adds to Hemostemix's Ability to Screen for Vascular Dementia

Powered by a normative database of 2 million data points, Acurist.AI's advanced cognitive test is 97.3% accurate in detecting memory and cognitive impairments. Physicians who assess patients according to Hemostemix's inclusion and exclusion criteria will use the Memory Performance Index (MPI) scores and other diagnostics to determine if they meet the Phase I Vascular Dementia inclusion criteria.

A New Path Forward for Patients and Families

"This is a highly accurate assessment that is completed in a 10-12 minutes video call," stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO. "This partnership brings together Hemostemix's regenerative medicine with Acurist.AI's insurer-reimbursed, cutting-edge diagnostics. It provides the physicians assessing patients for vascular dementia, including assessments for the Phase I trial, with a highly accurate early detection of cognitive impairment. With additional assessment, physicians will understand if the impairment is Vascular Dementia and treatable with ACP-01."

Croom Lawrence, Co-Founder of Acurist.AI, added, "Our goal is to change lives through upfront precision cognitive testing, followed by targeted treatment. This combination holds the promise to significantly reduce the massive cost of long-term memory care, as we scale."

Learn More or Enroll Today at www.VesCell.Health

Hemostemix's original trademark for ACP-01 was VesCell. In a word, VesCell describes angiogensis as the formation of new neo-circulation. Families seeking answers to various forms of cardiovascular disease including vascular dementia can visit www.hemostemix.com to learn more. Families seeking the MCI Screen test may book a consultation with Croom Lawrence at www.Vescell.Health

For more information:

Thomas Smeenk - tsmeenk@hemostemix.com | 905-580-4170

Croom Lawrence - clawrence@hemostemix.com | 540-878-6754

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, ACP-01. Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in nine peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 60% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to sales of MCI Screen, and its lead product ACP-01, and the commercialization of ACP-01 via the sale of compassionate treatments under Special Access Programs. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Hemostemix's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hemostemix and on assumptions Hemostemix believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Hemostemix and its Common Shares; the successful resolution of any litigation that Hemostemix is pursuing or defending (the "Litigation"); the results of ACP-01 research, trials, studies and analyses, including the analysis being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials or studies; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for research, trials or studies; the level of activity, market acceptance and market trends in the healthcare sector; the economy generally; consumer interest in Hemostemix's services and products; competition and Hemostemix's competitive advantages; and, Hemostemix obtaining satisfactory financing to fund Hemostemix's operations including any research, trials or studies, and any Litigation. Forward-looking information is Subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Hemostemix to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the ability of Hemostemix to complete clinical trials, complete a satisfactory analyses and file the results of such analyses to gain regulatory approval of a phase II or phase III clinical trial of ACP-01; potential litigation Hemostemix may face; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations including the actual results of future research, trials or studies; competition; changes in legislation affecting Hemostemix; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; long-term capital requirements and future developments in Hemostemix's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, disruptions to economic activity and financings, disruptions to supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession or depression; the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Hemostemix which may include a decreased demand for the services that Hemostemix offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit Hemostemix's ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Hemostemix's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Hemostemix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Hemostemix as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, it is Subject to change after such date. However, Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

