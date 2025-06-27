Maturity extended to June 2030, with extension options to 2032

Nominal amount raised to €1,050 million

CSR1 performance maintained in margin calculation

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) announces the signing with seven banks, increased from six previously, of a new agreement amending and extending the syndicated multi-currency loan initially signed in October 2011, then amended in July 2014, December 2019 and September 2022.

Under this agreement, the nominal amount of this revolving credit facility has been raised to €1,050 million (from €900 million previously) and its maturity has been extended to June 2030, with extension options to June 2032. The financial terms are substantially unchanged compared to those agreed in December 2019.

Legrand confirms its CSR1 commitment by maintaining a non-financial performance criterion for the margin computation, adjusted annually based on the achievement rate of its Group's CSR1 roadmap.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

Legrand harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

Key financial dates

2025 first-half results July 31, 2025

"Quiet period 2 " starts July 1, 2025

"Quiet period " starts July 1, 2025 2025 nine months results November 6, 2025

"Quiet period1" starts October 7, 2025

1 CSR: Corporate Social Responsibility.

2 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250627762642/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations financial communication

Ronan MARC (Legrand)

+33 1 49 72 53 53 ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations

Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)

+33 6 77 20 71 11 lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com