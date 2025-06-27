Unanimous approval by shareholders of the PlanetArt sale

Intended closing date: June 30, 2025

Regulatory News:

The Ordinary General Meeting of Claranova (Paris:CLA) shareholders was held today at 11 a.m. at the Business Center Tour Egée, 9-11 Allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie, under the chair of Mr. Craig Forman, Lead Independent Director and Vice-Chairman of Claranova's Board of Directors.

This General Meeting was marked once again by an important level of participation, with 589 shareholders present, represented or voting by correspondence, representing a total of 23,793,767 shares, i.e. a quorum of 41.63%.

A large consensus in favor of the PlanetArt sale

At the meeting, management reviewed the agreement to sell PlanetArt signed on June 22 of this year1, explained in detail the loan repayments to be made from the proceeds of this sale, and presented the new structure of the Group, which will henceforth focus exclusively on software publishing. The meeting was distinguished by a relaxed atmosphere that contributed to a varied and constructive exchange between shareholders and management.

The resolution concerning the sale of PlanetArt to General Atlantic Credit's Atlantic Park fund and PlanetArt's management team was approved by over 99%, attesting to the overwhelming support of shareholders for this transaction. Reinforced by this support, Claranova will be able to finalize the sale of its e-commerce division for personalized objects on Monday June 30, 2025, and complete its transformation into a pure-play SaaS2 provider.

The other resolutions on the agenda were also approved by more than 99% of the shareholders.

Eric Gareau, Chief Executive Officer of Claranova, commented: "I wish to express my sincerest thanks to all our shareholders for their commitment and confidence. Their overwhelming support validates our decision to refocus Claranova on its software activities. This is an important step that we are taking together, to build a stronger, more dynamic Group looking ahead to a more profitable future."

Financial calendar:

July 31, 2025: FY 2024-2025 revenue

October 29, 2025: FY 2024-2025 results

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global leader in e-commerce for personalized objects (photo prints, photo books, children's books, etc.), software publishing (PDF, Photo and Security). As a truly international group, in 2024 it reported revenue of nearly a half a billion euros, with 95% of this amount originating from outside France.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into user-centric solutions". By leveraging its digital marketing expertise, AI and the analysis of data from over 100 million active customers worldwide, Claranova develops technological solutions, available online, on mobile devices and tablets, for a wide range of private and professional customers.

Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence, in line with its "One Claranova" strategic roadmap.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Appendices

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 57,206,910

Number of shares with voting rights: 57,149,652

Quorum: 41.63%

Shareholders Shares/Votes Powers of the Chairman 286 3,824,504 Votes by mail 291 10,810,769 Shareholders present 11 67,585 Shareholders represented 1 9,090,909 Total 589 23,793,767

Detailed information on the results of the Ordinary General Meeting of June 27, 2025 is available on the Group's website in the "Shareholders' Meetings" section: https://www.claranova.com/en/assemblees/

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1Press release of June 23, 2025

2Software as a Service

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250627135198/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com