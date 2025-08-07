With its FY25 revenue update, management outlined its vision for Claranova now that Avanquest is the sole remaining business within continuing operations. The company is focused on three key areas: improving customer acquisition, breaking into new markets and optimising financial performance, with revenue growth, EBITDA margin and gearing targets outlined for FY28. We have revised our forecasts to strip out PlanetArt and incorporate disposal proceeds.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...