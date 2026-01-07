Appointment of Thierry Jaffry as Executive Vice President, Revenue Growth, to drive B2B performance

Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) announces the creation of a unified Executive Committee, formed through the merger of the separate Avanquest and executive committee structures, with responsibility for overseeing execution of the Group's strategic plan and accelerating the development of its businesses. This committee will thus fully leverage the combined expertise of Avanquest's and Claranova's executives leaders within a single body.

A strengthened, streamlined body focused on performance

This new cross-functional Executive Committee supports Eric Gareau, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, in the Group's major operational and strategic decisions. It is fully aligned with Claranova's strategic plan, which aims to optimize resources, simplify the organization, and enhance execution.

As part of this initiative, Claranova announces the appointment of Thierry Jaffry as Executive Vice President, Revenue Growth, effective December 1, 2025.

A graduate of ISC Paris, Thierry Jaffry has more than 25 years of experience in the SaaS sector, having held senior commercial leadership positions in international groups. Former Chief Growth Revenue Officer at Sovra (formerly MDF Commerce, a company previously listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange) and at Fluxym, he has led large-scale strategic projects, driven major organizational transformations and business repositioning efforts, and successfully mobilized teams around ambitious growth objectives.

He has worked in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, with notable expertise in recurring revenue strategies, sales performance, and the development of strategic partnerships.

Recognized for his collaborative leadership and ability to structure performance-driven organizations, he now leads the Performance Marketing, Customer Experience, and B2B Sales teams, as well as the PDF product activities. His role is to strengthen revenue-generation efficiency, accelerate development in the B2B segment, and drive commercial momentum.

Thierry Jaffry joins the Executive Committee alongside Eric Gareau and five other experts, who are:

Isabelle Frenette Executive Vice President, Talent Culture



Having joined Avanquest in 2022 and later Claranova's leadership team in 2024, Isabelle Frenette brings more than 25 years of human-resources expertise across the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and Europe. She has extensive experience in leading organizational transformations and supporting executive teams, particularly through multiple merger and acquisition projects in North America and Europe. Recognized for her ability to align human capital issues with strategic priorities and growth objectives, she focuses on key areas such as work organization, talent management, performance, employee engagement, and the evolution of managerial practices. She is Canadian and holds a degree in Industrial Relations from Laval University.





He joined Avanquest in 2023 and currently serves as Executive Vice President, Development Operations for the Group. He has more than 20 years of experience in information technology, having held key positions including Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, Asset Management Business Intelligence. He is Canadian and holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from Polytechnique Montréal and an MBA from HEC Montréal.





He has served as Chief Technology Officer at Avanquest since 2020 and joined Claranova's leadership team in 2024. With more than 25 years of experience in software development, he oversees the Product Development, Core Technology, Research Development and Innovation teams based in Canada, Ukraine and Poland. He is a dual national of Ukraine and Canada and holds degrees from Kharkiv University in international relations and completed a doctoral program in technology management at Kharkiv National Technical University.





A member of Claranova's leadership team since 2022, he brings more than 25 years of experience in the banking and financial sector. He has led numerous strategic, commercial, transformation, and digitalization initiatives in France and internationally. Also an entrepreneur and coach, he has advised numerous companies (SMEs) and private banks on their restructuring and strategic development, and also assisted company directors address reconversion and management projects. A French national, he holds a degree in financial engineering from the University of Montpellier.





He joined Claranova in early 2025 and has more than 25 years of expertise in business law, corporate law and securities law. He began his career in the automotive sector before holding various positions as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Secretary of the Board of Directors in the energy sector. With experience gained through major strategic transactions including cross-border mergers, IPOs, and spin-offs, he has in-depth expertise in the legal issues facing listed international groups. He is also highly experienced in emerging ESG regulations. A French national, he holds a degree in business law from the University of Versailles-Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Eric Gareau, Chief Executive Officer of Claranova commented: "The establishment of this Executive Committee is part of the Group's ongoing effort to streamline and pool resources. By bringing together the Group's key areas of expertise within a single body, we gain coherence, speed of execution and efficiency. This tighter structure strengthens our ability to focus our efforts where they create the greatest impact to accelerate the Group's development; "

Financial calendar:

February 11, 2026: H1 2025-2026 revenue:

About Claranova:

Claranova is a leading software publisher in the Utilities, PDF, and Photo segments. Reflecting its profile as a truly international group, 94% of its nearly €120m in revenue originates from outside France. Claranova develops technological solutions available on the Internet, mobile phones, and tablets, aimed at a wide range of individual and professional customers.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into simple, user-centric products and solutions". As a fully integrated company, Claranova controls its entire value chain, from product development to customer acquisition, customer relationship management (CRM), and final payment through its proprietary platform.

Capitalizing on its expertise in digital marketing, AI, and data analysis from active customers worldwide, the Group optimizes customer loyalty and the profitability of its activities. Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

