Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA) announces that the transfer of the listing of its shares from the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment C) to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility will take effect on February 11, 2026.

Claranova will thus be able to optimize its listing-related costs while benefiting from the appeal of Euronext Growth, a trading venue open to both professional and retail investors, with nearly 600 listed companies, including many technology businesses.

Following this transfer, implemented by the Board of Directors on December 10, 2025 under the authorization granted by the Company's Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on the same day, its shares will be traded on a market better aligned with Claranova's current size and stock-market profile, while also enabling it to benefit from reduced regulatory obligations and constraints.

The application for the admission of Claranova shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris was approved by Euronext's Admissions Committee on February 5, 2026.

Claranova's ordinary shares will be delisted from the Euronext Paris regulated market and admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris on February 11, 2026.

Claranova will continue to disclose regulated information in an effective manner and to provide accurate, precise and fair information, making public, as soon as possible, any inside information that could have a material impact on the price of its shares, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse ("MAR").

The information document prepared in connection with the transfer of the listing to Euronext Growth Paris is available on Claranova's website (www.claranova.com) under "Investors Financial Publications."

Claranova's shares will retain their existing ISIN code: FR0013426004

The trading symbol will change to ALCLA as of February 11, 2026.

Following the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, Claranova shares will remain eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME savings schemes.

Definitive timetable:

February 05, 2026 Notification by Euronext of its decision to admit Claranova shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris February 09, 2026 Publication by the Company of a press release announcing the transfer of its listing, and posting of the Information Document on the Company's and Euronext's websites Publication of an Euronext market notice announcing the delisting of Claranova ordinary shares from Euronext Paris Publication of an Euronext market notice announcing the admission of Claranova ordinary shares (ALCLA) to trading on Euronext Growth Paris February 11, 2026 Effective transfer and first day of trading: delisting of Claranova shares from Euronext Paris (before market opening) and admission of Claranova shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris (at market opening)

For its transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, Claranova is assisted by Swiss Life Banque Privée in its capacity as Listing Sponsor.

Financial calendar:

February 11, 2026: H1 2025-2026 revenue

March 25, 2026: H1 2025-2026 results:

Telephone number for individual shareholders available from Tuesday to Thursday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for calls within France: 0805 29 10 00 (local rate).

About Claranova:

Claranova is a leading software publisher in the Utilities, PDF, and Photo segments. Reflecting its profile as a truly international group, 94% of its nearly €120m in revenue originates from outside France. Claranova develops technological solutions available on the Internet, mobile phones, and tablets, aimed at a wide range of individual and professional customers. Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into simple, user-centric products and solutions

Capitalizing on its expertise in digital marketing, AI, and the analysis of data from active customers worldwide, the Group optimizes customer loyalty and the profitability of its activities. Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://x.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CODES

Ticker: CLA

ISIN: FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260208427915/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com