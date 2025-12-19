Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) publishes its indicative financial calendar for 2026:

FY 2025-20261 first-half revenue: February 11, 2026 FY 2025-2026 first-half results: March 25, 2026 FY 2025-2026 Q3 revenue: May 21, 2026 FY 2025-2026 full-year revenue: July 29, 2026 FY 2025-2026 full-year results: October 21, 2026 FY 2026 Exceptional2 3 months' revenue (at 2026/09/30): November 10, 2026 Shareholders' Meeting: December 4, 2026

Publications will take place after market close (Euronext, Paris).

The company reserves the right to modify the above dates in the event of operational necessity.

About Claranova:

Claranova is a leading software publisher in the Utilities, PDF, and Photo segments. Reflecting its profile as a truly international group, 94% of its nearly €120m in revenue originates from outside France. Claranova develops technological solutions available on the Internet, mobile phones, and tablets, aimed at a wide range of individual and professional customers.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into simple, user-centric products and solutions". As a fully integrated company, Claranova controls its entire value chain, from product development to customer acquisition, customer relationship management (CRM), and final payment through its proprietary platform.

Capitalizing on its expertise in digital marketing, AI, and data analysis from active customers worldwide, the Group optimizes customer loyalty and the profitability of its activities. Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://x.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1 Fiscal Year 2025-2026: July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

2 Exceptional 6-month fiscal year 2026 due to the change in the fiscal year-end date: July 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026.

CODES

Ticker :? CLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218335726/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS- INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com