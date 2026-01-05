Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA or the "Company")acknowledged the resignation of Ms. Gabrielle Gauthey from her position as member of the Board, for personal reasons, effective December 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors warmly thanks Ms. Gabrielle Gauthey for her contribution and commitment to the work of the Board, and that of the Audit Committee and the CSR Committee, of which she was a member.

On the recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, and in light of the size and current organization of the Company, the Board of Directors has decided not to replace Ms. Gabrielle Gauthey as director.

As of January 1, 2026, the Board of Directors is thus composed of five directors and two non-voting members (censeurs). Its members include 60% independent directors, 60% directors with international profiles, and 40% women.

As a result of Ms. Gabrielle Gauthey's departure, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Mr. Michael Dadoun as a new member of the Audit Committee and Ms. Christine Hedouis as a new member of the CSR Committee.

Financial calendar:

February 11, 2026: H1 2025-2026 revenue

About Claranova

Claranova is a leading software publisher in the Utilities, PDF and Photo segments. With a strong international focus, the Group generates nearly EUR 120 million in revenue, 94% of which is generated outside France. Claranova develops technology solutions available on the web, mobile and tablet, serving a broad customer base of both individuals and professionals.

Through its products and solutions marketed in more than 160 countries, the Group aims to "Transform technological innovation into simple, user-centric solutions and products." Fully integrated, Claranova controls the entire value chain, from product development to customer acquisition, customer relationship management (CRM) and final payment through its proprietary platform.

Leveraging its expertise in digital marketing, artificial intelligence and data analytics across millions of active customers worldwide, the Group optimizes customer retention and the profitability of its activities. Positioned in high-potential markets, the Group intends to pursue its growth strategy while prioritizing profitability and operational excellence.

Claranova is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme.

For more information about the Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com ou https://x.com/claranova_group

