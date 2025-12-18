Gstaad Capital Corp: Claranova Announces Strategic Investment from Resilience Reserve, Led By Rob Reid and Chris Anderson

Investment signals strong endorsement of Claranova's mission to transform public health through advanced UV disinfection technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Gstaad Capital Corp. ("Gstaad") (TSXV:GTD.H) is pleased to provide further details on the concurrently announced significant strategic investment from Resilience Reserve LLC ("Resilience Reserve"), a Bay Area-based venture fund founded by tech founders and investors Chris Anderson and Rob Reid. The investment, made in connection with Gstaad's proposed qualifying transaction with Claranova Technologies Inc. ("Claranova"), represents a powerful endorsement of Claranova's vision to reshape how society protects people from infection and airborne disease.

A Partnership Built on Shared Mission

Resilience Reserve invests in startups that promise to make the world more resilient in some important way. They have backed companies in areas including public health, climate resilience, energy, agriculture, material science, and energy-efficient semiconductors. The fund seeks to be not just a source of capital, but a strategic partner for world-class teams with breakthrough technologies and missions.

Through this investment, Resilience Reserve will hold approximately 18.33% of the shares of the resulting issuer formed pursuant to the proposed qualifying transaction , making it a cornerstone investor in the resulting issuers future growth.

Rob Reid - Entrepreneur, Author, and Technology Strategist

Rob Reid is a seasoned entrepreneur, bestselling science-fiction author, and technology investor whose career has spanned streaming media, synthetic biology, AI, and deep-tech innovation. He founded the company behind Rhapsody, which pioneered the unlimited--streaming model that subsequently took over music distribution. He later launched the acclaimed podcast After On, which features in-depth interviews with a world-class thinkers, founders, and scientists. A graduate of Stanford and Harvard and a Cairo Fulbright Fellow, Rob brings technical savvy, scientific curiosity, and entrepreneurial experience to all of his work. Through Resilience Reserve, he and Anderson partner with companies delivering high-impact future-shaping solutions like in Claranova.

Chris Anderson - Global Leader in Ideas and Impact

Chris Anderson brings decades of global leadership and impact-focused entrepreneurship to Resilience Reserve. Best known as the head of TED, he has helped build one of the world's most influential idea platforms and, through initiatives such as The Audacious Project, has raised more than three billion dollars to support transformative global programs. His work centers on identifying visionary teams and helping them scale solutions that create meaningful, long-term benefit for society. His involvement underscores the belief that Claranova's technology can play a vital role in advancing public-health resilience on a global scale.

Management Commentary

Ehsan Agahi, proposed Executive Chairman of the resulting issuer, stated: "Receiving Rob and Chris' investment is a major moment for us. They understand the scale of the challenge we are tackling and the opportunity to reshape how public health protects people from infection and airborne disease. Their strategic vision and ability to see around corners will be key as we move to complete the transaction and enter into a new phase of growth. I could not be more excited to have them as partners in this mission."

Rob Reid commented: "I've been fascinated by the public-health and pandemic-resilience potential of UVC and Far-UVC light since I started researching, presenting, and podcasting about these topics during the COVID crisis. Claranova could soon revolutionize the use of tuned and targeted light as a weapon against disease."

Chris Anderson added: "Claranova's existing and upcoming products promise to significantly dampen the spread of respiratory diseases in healthcare facilities, schools, and beyond. This could greatly enhance social resilience at all levels of global income."

Investment Details

The investment was made through a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts at a price of $0.30 per subscription receipt, conducted in connection with the proposed amalgamation of Gstaad and Claranova, which is intended to constitute Gstaad's qualifying transaction under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange. For further details on the financing please see Gstaad's press releases dated October 24, 2025 and December 18, 2025.

Resilience Reserve subscribed for 8,400,000 subscription receipts. Upon closing of the transaction and release of escrowed proceeds, Resilience Reserve will hold approximately 18.33% of the resulting issuer shares. Robert Reid will also hold, independent of Resilience Reserve's subscription, an aggregate of 500,000 resulting issuer shares and options to purchase 250,000 resulting issuer shares. Together, Resilience Reserve and Mr. Reid will collectively hold an aggregate of 8,900,000 resulting issuer shares, representing approximately 19.43% of the then outstanding resulting issuer shares, or assuming exercise of the options held by Mr. Reid, an aggregate of 9,150,000 resulting issuer shares, representing approximately 19.86% of the then outstanding resulting issuer shares.

Early Warning Disclosure

Robert Reid, a resident of California is a principal of Resilience Reserve and is a joint actor with Resilience Reserve. Chris Anderson, a resident of New York, is a principal of Resilience Reserve and is a joint actor with Resilience Reserve. Mr. Anderson is not currently expected to hold any securities of the resulting issuer personally.

Resilience Reserve has filed an early warning report and early warning press release in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, on Gstaad's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Further Information

Gstaad will provide further details in respect of the transaction in due course by way of subsequent news releases. Further details about the transaction, including particulars of the business of Claranova and the resulting issuer, will be provided in the filing statement of Gstaad to be prepared and filed in respect of the transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Claranova Technologies Inc. Brett Nicholds Telephone: (613) 851-3660 Email: brett@illumisoftlighting.com Gstaad Capital Corp. Paul Larkin, Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (604) 728-4080 Email: plarkin@pro.net

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and, if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

