4basebio Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

27 June 2025

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Cambridge, UK, 25 June 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, announces the result of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

The Company decided at the meeting to make certain amendments to Resolutions 14 to 16 which were therefore withdrawn and replacement resolutions will be put forward in due course. All other resolutions were duly passed.

4basebio PLC Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO +44 (0)1223 967 943 Nominated Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Joint Broker RBC Capital Markets Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes +44 (0)20 7653 4000 Joint Broker Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.

