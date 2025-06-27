

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scientists from China and Hong Kong have created tiny robots that can help clear serious bacterial infections deep inside the sinuses, without the need for surgery or drugs.



Published in Science Robotics, the study explains how these micro-robots, smaller than a strand of human hair, can be guided using magnets and light. They work by breaking down tough bacterial layers and creating substances that kill bacteria.



In tests on animals, researchers injected these micro-robots through the nose into the sinus cavity. Once inside, the robots were guided to the infection site and activated to produce heat and chemical reactions to destroy the bacteria. These robots were able to safely remove infections in rabbits, with the dead bacteria being cleared naturally.



The scientists at the Chinese University in Hong Kong, and universities in Guangxi, Shenzhen, Jiangsu, Yangzhou and Macau expect the new approach might to reduce the need for antibiotics and other common treatments. The researchers believe that within 5 to 10 years, micro-robots could also be used to treat infections in the bladder, intestines, and other hard-to-reach areas.



Scientists from around the world are working on even more advanced versions that could travel through the bloodstream, offering new ways to fight infections and deliver medicine more precisely.



