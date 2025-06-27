Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A2JEGN | ISIN: LU1778762911 | Ticker-Symbol: 639
Xetra
27.06.25 | 17:35
668,30 Euro
+2,08 % +13,60
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
27.06.2025 21:02 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vana Foundation: Spotify Users Vote to Sell Their Data - Unwrapped DAO and SoloAI Close Historic AI Dataset Deal

Spotify users tokenize their listening data, vote on monetization, and sell it to power AI-generated music with VTuber agents.

GEORGE TOWN, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / In a groundbreaking move for user data ownership, Unwrapped DataDAO-a community-led collective of Spotify users has successfully voted to license its first dataset to SoloAI, an AI-native platform powering generative entertainment through cutting-edge agent technology.

Vana

Vana
Powering the AI economy with user-owned data

Members of Unwrapped pooled their Spotify listening data through the platform, earning tokenized rewards. This pool of data was then governed on-chain, with contributors voting to approve a deal with SoloAI, collectively monetizing their dataset for the first time. The vote passed with an overwhelming 99.48% majority.

"Spotify made over $11 billion last year, built on our data," said an Unwrapped DataDAO contributor. "This time, we got paid."

SoloAI is at the forefront of AI-driven entertainment, offering users, regardless of musical background, the ability to effortlessly compose, share, and monetize tracks using AI. The platform integrates AI-powered virtual artists, known as VTuber agents, that can compose, perform, and interact with audiences in real time.

"We're thrilled to partner with Unwrapped DAO," said a SoloAI spokesperson. "Access to high-quality, real-time, user-permissioned data is crucial for training our AI models. Collaborating with data collectives like Unwrapped ensures our platform evolves with ethical and innovative data sourcing at its core."

The transaction was executed using Vana's decentralized infrastructure, where users receive VRC-20 Data Tokens in exchange for pooling their data. These tokens provide contributors with programmable control, value share, and on-chain voting rights. They can also be used to grant access to the dataset.

"With VRC-20 tokens, we are creating a new and important economic primitive in the world of AI: turning private user data into a publicly tradable asset," said Art Abal, Managing Director of the Vana Foundation. "This unlocks a new era of possibilities for AI advancement and data ownership alike."

This collaboration marks a milestone in the rise of Data Collectives-decentralized groups built around shared user data. Instead of being passively mined for data, users now organize, govern, and profit from their data together.

Links

  • Unwrapped DAO

  • SoloAI

  • Vana

Contact Information

Art Abal
Managing Director, Vana Foundation
press@vana.org

.

SOURCE: Vana Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/spotify-users-vote-to-sell-their-data-unwrapped-dao-and-soloai-close-1043683

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
