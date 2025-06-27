

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that drinking instant coffee could raise the risk of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a major cause of vision loss in older adults.



Interestingly, the study, published in Food Science & Nutrition, found no similar risk with ground coffee, decaf coffee, or total coffee intake.



'AMD is a leading cause of vision loss among the elderly in developed countries,' study author Siwei Liu told Medical News Today.



'As there is currently no cure, identifying new modifiable factors is crucial for slowing disease progression, preserving vision, and improving patients' quality of life.'



Researchers used data of over 500,000 participants from the UK Biobank genome-wide association studies summary statistics. They applied a method called Mendelian randomization, which uses genetic differences to study cause and effect, similar to a clinical trial.



'Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide and is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants that may offer neuroprotective effects,' Liu explained.



'At the same time, growing evidence shows that genetics influence dietary preferences. Studying the genetic predisposition to coffee consumption and its relationship with AMD risk may help reveal potential causal links between diet and eye diseases.'



They believe the increased risk may come from chemical changes, additives, or byproducts formed during the processing of instant coffee, things which are not found in freshly brewed coffee.



However, the researchers noted some limitations like using mostly European data and not having detailed information about different coffee types.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News