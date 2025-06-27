Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) (the "Company" or "Magna") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 26. Each of the matters that were tabled at the Meeting for a vote is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders and accompanying Management Information Circular dated May 26, 2025 (the "Circular").

At the Meeting, the shareholders voted to approve the nominations of directors set out in the Circular and thus elected Jason Jessup, Carl DeLuca, John Seaman, Vernon Baker, Jonathan Goodman and Shastri Ramnath as directors of the Company. Shareholders also voted to approve all other matters put to them for a vote in the Circular, including the proposed appointment of the auditor and the proposed omnibus incentive plan of the Company.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is a producing mining company with a portfolio of copper, nickel and PGM operating, exploration and development projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary assets are the producing McCreedy West copper mine and the past producing Levack, Podolsky, Shakespeare and Crean Hill mines. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

