Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025 and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Aptiv's Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Varun Laroyia.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial 800-239-9838 (U.S.) or +1 323-994-2093 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 6663508.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company focused on enabling a more safe, green and connected future. Visit aptiv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250627280165/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Betsy Frank

Betsy.frank@aptiv.com

Corporate Communications

Lisa Scalzo

lisa.scalzo@aptiv.com