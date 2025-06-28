Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Loncor Gold Inc. (TSX: LN) (OTCQX: LONCF) (FSE: LO5) ("Loncor" or the "Company") announces that the six nominees listed in the Company's management information circular for the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held on Friday, June 27, 2025 were elected at the Meeting as directors of Loncor. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. The following are details of this vote:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Kevin R. Baker 98,712,517 99.98% 15,500 0.02% Zhengquan (Philip) Chen 98,585,817 99.86% 142,200 0.14% Peter N. Cowley 94,019,254 95.23% 4,708,763 4.77% Arnold T. Kondrat 94,146,554 95.36% 4,581,463 4.64% Richard J. Lachcik 98,705,775 99.98% 22,242 0.02% William R. Wilson 96,307,775 97.55% 2,420,242 2.45%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Loncor Gold Inc.

Loncor is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on the Ngayu Greenstone Gold Belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the "DRC"). The Loncor team has over two decades of experience of operating in the DRC. Loncor's growing resource base in the Ngayu Belt is focused on the Imbo Project where the Adumbi deposit holds an indicated mineral resource of 1.88 million ounces of gold (28.185 million tonnes grading 2.08 g/t gold), and the Adumbi deposit and two neighbouring deposits hold an inferred mineral resource of 2.090 million ounces of gold (22.508 million tonnes grading 2.89 g/t Au), with 84.68% of these resources being attributable to Loncor. Following a drilling program carried out by the Company at the Adumbi deposit in 2020 and 2021, the Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Adumbi deposit and announced the results of the PEA in December 2021.

Additional information with respect to Loncor and its projects can be found on Loncor's website at www.loncor.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding mineral resource estimates) are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the possibility that future exploration (including drilling) or development results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, risks related to the exploration stage of the Company's properties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, the possibility that drilling programs will be delayed, failure to establish estimated mineral resources (the Company's mineral resource figures are estimates and no assurances can be given that the indicated levels of gold will be produced), changes in world gold markets or equity markets, political developments in the DRC, gold recoveries being less than those indicated by the metallurgical testwork carried out to date (there can be no assurance that gold recoveries in small scale laboratory tests will be duplicated in large tests under on-site conditions or during production), fluctuations in currency exchange rates, inflation, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required project approvals, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2025 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

