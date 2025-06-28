Anzeige
Samstag, 28.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A3D1K3 | ISIN: CA0909741062 | Ticker-Symbol: BXT
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 21:04
0,355 Euro
+3,50 % +0,012
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
28.06.2025 02:02 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Solutions Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTC PINK:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT), is pleased to announce that effective immediately, the British Columbia Securities Commission has revoked the temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on May 1, 2025 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders, as the Company successfully completed the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") on June 26, 2025.

The revocation of the MCTO means members of management are no longer prevented from trading the Company's securities. All of the Annual Filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.
BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact
Hugh Rogers, Co-Founder, CEO and Director
Email: investor.relations@bionxt.com
Phone: +1 778.598.2698

Web: www.bionxt.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionxt-solutions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bionxt

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the anticipated filing date of the Annual Filings. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bionxt-solutions-announces-revocation-of-management-cease-trade-order-1044030

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
