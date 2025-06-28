

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Telecommunications provider 1&1 AG (1U1.DE) lowered its EBITDA forecast for the 2025 fiscal year to approximately 545 million euros, from the previous estimate of around 571 million euros.



The adjustment reflects lower expected EBITDA from the Access segment, which is now projected at approximately 810 million euros. This compares to the earlier forecast of around 836 million euros and is primarily due to higher-than-planned wholesale costs related to national roaming with Vodafone.



