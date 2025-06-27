Anzeige
Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2025 were $337,926,439 as compared with $357,190,362 on January 31, 2025, and $350,576,798 on April 30, 2024. On April 30, 2025, the net asset value per share of common stock was $11.76 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


April 30, 2025

January 31, 2025

April 30, 2024

Total Net Assets

$337,926,439

$357,190,362

$350,576,798

NAV Per Share

$ 11.76

$12.43

$12.20

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2025 through April 30, 2025, total net investment income was $3,360,878 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($19,051,276) or ($0.66) per share of common stock for the same period.


Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2025

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2025

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2024

Total Net Investment
Income

$3,360,878

$3,560,640

$2,807,884

Per Share

$0.12

$0.12

$0.10

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($19,051,276)

($4,385,081)

($13,883,276)

Per Share

($0.66)

($0.15)

($0.48)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

