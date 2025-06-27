Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025.
Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2025 were $337,926,439 as compared with $357,190,362 on January 31, 2025, and $350,576,798 on April 30, 2024. On April 30, 2025, the net asset value per share of common stock was $11.76 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
April 30, 2025
January 31, 2025
April 30, 2024
Total Net Assets
$337,926,439
$357,190,362
$350,576,798
NAV Per Share
$ 11.76
$12.43
$12.20
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period February 1, 2025 through April 30, 2025, total net investment income was $3,360,878 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($19,051,276) or ($0.66) per share of common stock for the same period.
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2025
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2025
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2024
Total Net Investment
$3,360,878
$3,560,640
$2,807,884
Per Share
$0.12
$0.12
$0.10
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
($19,051,276)
($4,385,081)
($13,883,276)
Per Share
($0.66)
($0.15)
($0.48)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
