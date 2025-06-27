COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGraw Hill, Inc. ("McGraw Hill") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock"). The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size, price or other terms of the offering.McGraw Hill intends to list its Common Stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MH."Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as book-running manager for the proposed offering and as representative of the underwriters for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets, J.P. Morgan, Macquarie Capital, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, and UBS Investment Bank, are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Baird, BTIG, Needham & Company, Rothschild & Co, Stifel, and William Blair, are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 (Tel: 866-471-2526) or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.A registration statement relating to the Common Stock has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Common Stock may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Stock, nor shall there be any sale of the Common Stock in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About McGraw HillMcGraw Hill is a leading global provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, supporting the evolving needs of millions of educators and students around the world. We provide trusted, high-quality content and personalized learning experiences that use data, technology and learning science to help students progress towards their goals. Through our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and belonging, we are dedicated to improving outcomes and access to education for all. We have over 30 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and make our learning solutions available in more than 80 languages.ContactsInvestors:Danielle KloeblenDanielle.kloeblen@mheducation.comZack AjzenmanZack.ajzenman@mheducation.comMedia:Tyler Reed(914) 512-4853Tyler.reed@mheducation.comCathy McManus(646) 766-3055Cathy.mcmanus@mheducation.com

