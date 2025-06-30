EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): ESG/Real Estate

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Climate Transition Action Plan



30-Jun-2025 / 03:41 CET/CEST

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 30 June 2025 Dexus Climate Transition Action Plan Dexus today released its updated Climate Transition Action Plan (CTAP), outlining the Dexus Platform's strategic approach to managing climate-related risks and opportunities across its real estate and infrastructure platform. The CTAP builds on Dexus's strong track record in sustainability and climate action. It includes climate scenario analysis, sets clear climate aspirations and outlines the programs to support their achievement. The Plan also supports readiness for the Australian Sustainability Reporting Standards. Ross Du Vernet, Group CEO and Managing Director, said: "Our purpose, to unlock potential and create tomorrow, is about creating a better future. This plan ensures we play our part in making that future sustainable and resilient to the impacts of climate change, which is essential for our customers and communities, and consequently our investors." The full report is available at https://www.dexus.com/investing/funds/listed/dexus-dxs.html Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited. For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 412 023 111

luke.odonnell@dexus.com





