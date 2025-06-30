EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: New markets for autonomous drones: first order for a fleet of DriX surface drones for maritime surveillance missions

Press release

Paris, 30 June 2025

Exail Technologies announces that it has won a first order for a fleet of drones for a new naval application. A European navy has ordered five DriX autonomous surface drones, in its 8-metre version, which will be used to carry out maritime surveillance missions. This success marks an important step in the operational deployment of drones for ISR missions (Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance).

This contract represents the largest order to date for Exail's DriX surface drone. It is also the first order for an ISR naval application for this surface drone. Designed to operate in shallow and deep waters, the USV[1] DriX H-8 is a proven platform capable of executing a wide range of maritime missions, both civil and military. With an autonomy of up to 10 days at sea, it can carry different types of sensors (sonars, radars, cameras, electro-optical systems, etc.) and carry out data collection and monitoring missions.

The DriX will be deployed for ISR intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, strengthening maritime situational awareness and supporting the protection of strategic shipping routes. They will be equipped with critical sensors developed by Exail, notably inertial navigation systems and FLS (Forward Looking Sonars), enabling the detection of obstacles and the collection of underwater data.

This order is a first sign of the increasing adoption of autonomous surface systems by naval and maritime security forces. It also highlights the shift towards the integration of mature autonomous platforms into modern intelligence missions. This transition, which is already well underway in the air sector, is starting in the naval sector.

With the advancement of naval drone technologies, it is now possible to separate intervention missions at sea, implementing conventional manned ships, and surveillance missions. The main advantage of the DriX lies in its ability to remain at sea for long periods of time and in the quality of the data collected. It is an effective and large-scale deployable solution to cover large areas, thus increasing the operational capabilities of naval forces tenfold.

This contract is also a recognition of the maturity, reliability and operational impact of the DriX. Launched in 2017, the DriX has first gradually established itself as a reference in the civil sector of hydrography. In recent years, the drone has also participated in exercises with major naval forces, including the US Navy and the French Navy. It has demonstrated strong performance in key multinational operations such as NATO's REPMUS exercise, the US Navy's Task Force 59 and most recently Task Force X in the Baltic Sea.

With this first order for a fleet of surface drones in the defense sector, Exail is positioning itself to address other major markets beyond mine action. The SRI and Maritime Domain Awareness missions offer new opportunities for growth in the future.

To meet these applications, the companies best placed today are those that master drone systems and the integration of critical sensors for data acquisition, such as sonar, navigation and acoustic positioning systems. Exail Technologies is one of the few players in Europe and the world to have the spectrum of skills to meet these challenges.

Image of Drix H-8 Surface drone during exercises with the US Navy for surveillance missions (see pdf)

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with strong vertical integration across its fields. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation systems using cutting-edge fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and safety for its civilian and military clients operating under harsh conditions, generating revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company primarily generates revenue in the defense sector but also serves civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and the OTCQX trading market (EXALF). The company is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their respective fields. It is also included in the MSCI Global Small Caps index

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts : Investors Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

[1] Unmanned Surface Vehicule

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yG9slcWXlGmbyGlsl51uaZRsb5hnxZOVl2jHx2puaZubmp9jyJeWbZycZnJjm2tu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92668-cp_exail-technologies_fleet-drix-isr_en.pdf