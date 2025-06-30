Anzeige
WKN: A3EF1U | ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TM
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 21:43
0,610 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUARDIAN METAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUARDIAN METAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2025 08:02 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Tempiute Mine Project - Significant Assay Results

Very High Grade Tungsten and Gallium Mineralisation Confirmed Across Multiple High-Impact Project Areas

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc ('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')(LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration development company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce assay results from the Tempiute tungsten project ("Tempiute" or the "Project") and newly staked exploration targets. Tempiute, formerly known as the Emerson Tungsten Mine, is located in south-central Nevada less than 250 miles (402 km) southeast of the Company's Pilot Mountain tungsten project.

As part of its systematic evaluation of Tempiute-historically one of the top tungsten-producing mines in the United States-Guardian Metal has identified multiple new zones of exposed tungsten mineralisation. Through direct claim staking, the Company has significantly expanded its land position by staking 31 additional Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") Mining Claims. Geochemical sampling of these newly identified areas has confirmed the presence of significant tungsten mineralisation. As a result, the Company has further strengthened its 100%-owned and optioned property portfolio across this exciting district.

Guardian Metal engaged Dr. Lawrence Carter to conduct a geological field review of the Tempiute Project and surrounding targets identified during the Company's recently completed regional desktop exploration programme. Dr. Carter's initial field observations, along with the Company's subsequent staking of additional claims to secure newly verified targets, were announced on 30 April 2025.1

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"These exciting results from Tempiute highlight how much untapped potential remains in one of America's most historically significant tungsten districts. As we continue advancing both Tempiute and Pilot Mountain at pace, Guardian Metal remains focused on a clear mission: to bring mined tungsten supply back to U.S. soil, reduce reliance on foreign sources, and help build a secure, resilient domestic supply chain for the future."

HIGHLIGHTS

  • High grade tungsten mineralisation confirmed along >1,300 m strike length of outcropping skarn at Tempiute where historic underground mining was carried out up to 350m below surface. Rock chip samples returned assay values up to 0.94% tungsten trioxide (WO3) (Table 1).

  • Notably, historical reports highlighted the gallium (Ga) potential across Tempiute but this metal was not routinely assessed. The Company's 2025 sampling has confirmed significant gallium results across the historically mined horizon with samples up to 90 ppm Ga.

  • High grade tungsten and gallium skarn mineralisation confirmed at newly claimed exploration targets named the 'East Zone' located along the east margins of the Tempiute north quartz monzonite stock including results up to 1.2% WO3 with 90 ppm Ga and 0.87% WO3 with 100 ppm Ga (Table 1). The 'East Zone' represents a new high-impact underexplored area for future exploration that is 100% owned.

  • New grab samples from "truck-ready" historic ore stockpiles contain up to 0.40% WO3 and 60 ppm Ga, and samples from a sulphide rich stockpile contained up to 7,960 ppm Zn. These supplement previous stockpile samples of up to 1.50% WO3 and 70 ppm Ga (Table 2).

  • Auger sampling of the historical Tempiute tailings material has identified strongly elevated results for gallium, tungsten and zinc down the entire 9.75 m deep auger hole (Table 3). Further auger test holes have already been commissioned and are underway.

  • Porphyry-style Mo mineralisation confirmed with zones of stockwork quartz-molybdenite-pyrite veins in quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) altered quartz monzonite veins containing up to 4,300 ppm Mo. Both north and south quartz monzonite intrusions are geochemically 'fertile' from a porphyry system perspective and further details will be covered in a future announcement.

  • High grade tungsten skarn mineralisation confirmed at the newly staked Worthington system with highlight results up to 2.66% WO3 along with 1.39% Zn and 2,110 ppm Mo (Table 4).

HIGH GRADE TUNGSTEN AND GALLIUM SKARN MINERALISATION AT TEMPIUTE

At the Tempiute mine area, garnet-pyroxene skarn was traced in outcrop for over a 1,300 m distance, along the contact between the south Cretaceous-aged quartz monazite intrusion and the host limestones. Rock chip samples were collected along the entire 1,300 m outcrop. Geochemical analysis confirmed consistent results >0.19% WO3 along the strike length, with sample highlights of up to of 0.94% WO3. Significantly, gallium (Ga) is also consistently >60 ppm along the strike length, with an individual sample returning a high of 90 ppm Ga (Table 1).

Dr. Carter's fieldwork identified multiple new zones of outcropping garnet skarn mineralisation along the southern, eastern, and northern margins of the north quartz monzonite stock. These newly discovered zones were subsequently secured through additional BLM claim staking by the Company. Rock-chip samples collected from these outcrops and newly acquired claims returned very high-grade tungsten and encouraging gallium values, including 1.20% WO3 with 90 ppm Ga and 0.87% WO3 with 100 ppm Ga. While some of these skarns show signs of limited historical mining, others appear entirely unworked. No evidence of past drilling was observed, suggesting these zones remain largely unexplored. As such, these new claims present a significant opportunity for Guardian Metal to enhance the value of the broader Project area.

Table 1: Summary of selected rock chip samples of outcropping skarn from across the Tempiute project.

Sample ID

Latitude

Longitude

Lithology

WO3 (%)

Zn (ppm)

Mo (ppm)

Ga (ppm)

LC-TP-03*

37.62968

-115.62927

Skarn, gossanous

0.94

539

65

10

LC-TP-05

37.65063

-115.63186

Skarn, coarse Mo

0.02

403

50

60

LC-TP-06

37.64087

-115.63178

Garnet skarn

0.22

12200

98

90

LC-TP-15

37.63397

-115.63085

Skarn, gossanous

0.24

171

12

40

LC-TP-17

37.63340

-115.63028

Garnet skarn

0.11

202

11

70

LC-TP-18

37.63452

-115.63161

Garnet skarn

0.78

1315

703

60

LC-TP-19

37.63487

-115.63135

Garnet skarn

0.02

220

3

30

LC-TP-20

37.63621

-115.63325

Skarn, coarse Mo

0.03

1230

4190

20

LC-TP-23

37.64268

-115.62888

Garnet skarn

0.03

577

45

30

LC-TP-24

37.64269

-115.62890

Garnet skarn

0.70

22300

88

80

LC-TP-26

37.64131

-115.63099

Banded skarn

0.09

1530

10

50

LC-TP-29

37.64012

-115.63236

Garnet skarn

0.25

1075

9

70

LC-TP-30

37.63220

-115.62864

Garnet skarn

0.02

310

9

70

LC-TP-31*

37.63195

-115.62870

Garnet skarn

0.04

181

7

50

LC-TP-32*

37.63141

-115.62754

Garnet skarn

0.13

162

10

60

LC-TP-33*

37.63118

-115.62632

Gossan

0.37

6260

88

10

LC-TP-35*

37.62960

-115.62740

Gossan

0.27

3130

153

10

LC-TP-41*

37.65316

-115.62138

Garnet skarn

0.02

822

4

70

LC-TP-42*

37.65155

-115.62095

Garnet skarn

0.01

438

2

50

LC-TP-43*

37.65092

-115.62080

Garnet skarn

1.20

4230

38

90

LC-TP-45*

37.64517

-115.62265

Garnet skarn

0.87

4720

60

100

LC-TP-46*

37.64530

-115.62312

Garnet skarn

0.05

1760

15

50

LC-TP-50*

37.65661

-115.62527

Garnet skarn

0.03

669

15

40

LC-TP-52

37.64216

-115.62949

Garnet skarn

0.13

15050

53

40

LC-TP-53

37.64218

-115.62946

Gossanous veins

0.59

403

157

30

Analysis by ALS' ME-ICP61. Samples over >1500 ppm W (>0.19 % WO3) re-run by ALS' XRF15c. W concentrations determined by ICP-AES converted to % WO3 by stoichiometric calculation.

STOCKPILES

New grab rock samples were collected from the numerous historical ore stockpiles around the Project. Individual samples from a stockpile located immediately adjacent to the crusher site, include: 0.16% WO3 with 60 ppm Ga, 0.33% WO3 with 40 ppm Ga and 3.97% Zn, and 0.40% WO3. Two grab samples collected from a separate sulphide/gossan rich stockpile, recently claim staked by the Company, contain 7,960 ppm Zn with 0.04% WO3, and 3,020 ppm Zn with 0.08% WO3 ppm (Table 2). These add to stockpile samples previously collected by the Company and reported on 18 December 20242 (Table 2) which included up to 1.50% WO3 and 70 ppm Ga.

These stockpiles are alongside the existing roads and are deemed, by the Company, to be "truck-ready" for transport to a processing facility. Guardian is exploring potential options to process this material in the shortest timeframe possible, given that they could represent the only domestic primary mined source of tungsten in the USA.

Table 2: Summary of selected grab samples collected from Tempiute stockpiles.

Sample ID

Latitude

Longitude

Sample Description

WO3 (%)

Zn (ppm)

Cu (ppm)

Ga (ppm)

LC-TP-09

37.63723

-115.62363

Gossan stockpiled

0.04

7960

214

10

LC-TP-10

37.63777

-115.62342

Gossan stockpiled

0.08

3020

90

20

LC-TP-14

37.63449

-115.63111

Garnet skarn stockpiled

0.15

282

1

30

LC-TP-39

37.63934

-115.63264

Garnet skarn stockpiled

0.33

39700

30

40

LC-TP-40

37.63917

-115.63282

Garnet skarn stockpiled

0.16

444

18

60

LC-TP-54

37.65091

-115.63121

Coarse Garnet skarn stockpiled

0.01

279

3

40

LC-TP-55

37.65078

-115.63142

Banded skarn stockpiled

0.40

1025

65

10

OF-01*

37.65069

-115.63148

Gossanous skarn, stockpiled

0.37

1320

628

20

OF-02*

37.65065

-115.63142

Gossanous skarn, stockpiled

0.55

523

479

20

OF-03*

37.64212

-115.62945

Semi-massive sulphide, stockpiled

0.25

213

3580

20

OF-04*

37.64214

-115.62943

Garnet skarn, stockpiled

0.04

139

43

80

OF-05*

37.63454

-115.63109

Skarn, coarse Mo, stockpiled

0.11

648

24

30

OF-06*

37.63454

-115.63109

Garnet skarn, stockpiled

0.48

2960

22

20

OF-07*

37.63644

-115.63382

Garnet skarn, stockpiled

1.50

3720

32

60

OF-09*

37.63643

-115.63381

Semi-massive sulphide, stockpiled

0.31

238

805

10

OF-10*

37.63643

-115.63381

Semi-massive sulphide, stockpiled

0.03

259

1975

10

OF-11*

37.63952

-115.63238

Gossanous skarn, stockpiled

0.36

768

1905

20

OF-13*

37.63958

-115.63255

Garnet skarn, stockpiled

0.31

220

17

60

OF-14*

37.63957

-115.63255

Semi-massive sulphide, stockpiled

0.01

366

1740

20

OF-15*

37.63920

-115.63256

Garnet skarn, stockpiled

0.94

5510

24

70

Analysis by ALS' ME-ICP61. Samples over >1500 ppm W (>0.19 % WO3) re-run by ALS' XRF15c. W concentrations determined by ICP-AES converted to % WO3 by stoichiometric calculation.

*Previously collected samples, partly reported by the Company 18 December 20242

TESTING OF TAILINGS

The Company completed the first ever known sampling of the historical Tempiute mine tailings material with a view to assess the potential to re-process that material. A total of two auger holes, in a single location have been completed to date, the first hole , DH-01, was shut down early due to technical issues, auger hole DH-02 resampled the same location.

Across DH-02 a total of 9.75 m (32 feet) were sampled with assay results returning highly elevated gallium, zinc and tungsten throughout the auger hole, including highlight assays up to 745 ppm WO3, 4,560 ppm Zn and 43 ppm Ga. Of particular note is the consistently elevated Ga results throughout the auger hole. In light of these positive results, the Company has expanded the sampling programme with further test auger holes currently in progress and with analytical results to follow. A key next step, following the receipt of additional results, will be to assess the metallurgy and evaluate processing options for recovering residual metals from the tailings. Planning is currently underway to advance this phase of the programme.

Table 3: Summary of selected Tempiute historic tailings drilling results.

Sample ID

Hole

Latitude

Longitude

WO3 (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

Ga (ppm)

TP-T-03

DH-02

37.65941

-115.64525

745

4840

30.3

TP-T-05

DH-02

37.65941

-115.64525

510

4560

34.4

TP-T-07

DH-02

37.65941

-115.64525

355

3090

41.5

TP-T-09

DH-02

37.65941

-115.64525

292

2560

43.2

TP-T-11

DH-02

37.65941

-115.64525

239

2390

42.4

W and Ga analysis by ALS' ME-MS81. W concentrations determined by ICP-MS converted to % WO3 by stoichiometric calculation. Zn by ALS' ME-MS61L.

HIGH GRADE TUNGSTEN SKARN MINERALISATION CONFIRMED AT NEWLY STAKED SATELLITE CLAIMS, WORTHINGTON

The Company's regional exploration programme led to BLM Mining Claim staking of the Worthington skarn system, 34 km north of Tempiute, in the Worthington Mountains. During the programme Dr Carter mapped and sampled the outcropping garnet-pyroxene skarn for a c. 400 m distance at a granite-limestone contact along a ridge side. The area appears to be completely unexplored beyond one very short adit and shaft.

Highlights from the rock-chip samples of the mineralised skarn include: 2.66% WO3 with 1.39% Zn and 2,110 ppm Mo; and 1060 ppm Zn with 9.1 g/t Ag (Table 4).

The Company is following up these very promising assay results with further detailed geological field work to better delineate and understand the high grade tungsten skarn mineralisation across the Worthington claims.

Table 4: Summary of selected rock chip samples of outcropping skarn at Worthington

Sample ID

Latitude

Longitude

WO3 (%)

Zn (ppm)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

Mo (ppm)

LC-WRT-01

37.95870

-115.61130

2.66

13850

<0.5

25

2110

LC-WRT-07

37.95487

-115.61055

<0.1

1060

9.1

11

1

ANALYTICAL METHODS

The samples from outcrop and stockpiles were assayed by ALS Laboratories method ME-ICP61 (four acid digest followed by ICP-AES). High grade tungsten samples (>1,500 ppm W) were re-run by ALS method XRF15c (XRF after Li borate fusion), which provides a much more effective digestion of scheelite than four acid digest, and therefore provides a better representation of actual tungsten concentration.

Auger samples from the Tempiute tailings were analysed by ALS method ME-MS61L (ICP-MS after four acid digest) and ALS' MS81 (ICP-MS after Li fusion).

MEDIA

Figure 1: Tempiute Overview Map

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

REFERENCES

1https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/GMET/tempiute-mine-project-geological-update/17012358

2https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/GMET/tempiute-mine-mill-project-due-diligence-update/16816727

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information visitwww.Guardianmetalresources.comor contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll

Tel: +44 20 7213 0880

Shard Capital Partners LLP

Lead Broker

Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guardian-metal-resources-plc-announces-tempiute-mine-project-significant-assay-re-1044204

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
