Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Pilot North Tungsten Project Acquired via Staking

Pilot North Tungsten Project Acquired via Staking

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc ('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce that it has acquired additional mining claims in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, approximately 15km northwest of the Company's Pilot Mountain Project in Nevada, to form what is to be known as the Pilot North Tungsten Project ("Pilot North" or the "Project").

Guardian Metal is focussed on leading the re-establishment of US domestic tungsten production, centred on Pilot Mountain, which is believed to be the largest undeveloped tungsten deposit in the United States. The Company's projects demonstrate Nevada's exceptional mineral potential and the important role the state can play in the national race to secure a stable, affordable supply of critical resources for the United States of America.

The Company has acquired the new Pilot North tungsten and copper Project area through direct mining claim staking of 59 new Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") Lode Claims. The Project was generated by the Company's ongoing regional exploration programme and encapsulates three World War II era tungsten mines.1

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"Following the identification of new targets through our regional exploration programme, we moved quickly to stake 100%-owned claims to form the Pilot North Project, which has highly prospective geology and a history of production, and which is located just 15 km from our flagship Pilot Mountain project.

"The Company's expert geological consultant will be on site before the end of the month to further evaluate the promising Pilot North prospects and assess their potential to complement the ongoing exploration and development at Pilot Mountain."

TECHNICAL SUMMARY

59 BLM Lode Mining Claims directly staked across the Pilot North tungsten-copper (W-Cu) Project area.

The new Project encapsulates three historical tungsten mines - Copper Head, Western Metals and Jasper. 1

Reconnaissance field work has confirmed skarn mineralisation at the contact of granitic intrusions with limestones of the Luning Formation (i.e. the same geology as the Company's Pilot Mountain project), and historical mines and exploration activities. Initial rock samples are currently awaiting assay, but copper oxide mineralisation is visually confirmed and ultraviolet (UV) light investigation suggests high concentrations of scheelite (Figures 1-3).

An expert geological consultant will be onsite within two weeks to perform field assessments and develop exploration strategies for the Project with further news, results and accompanying maps to follow.

BACKGROUND

The Company's broader regional exploration programme continues to generate tungsten skarn targets for further exploration. After field assessment of the Pilot North targets, the Company immediately acted to stake a total of 59 BLM Lode Mining Claims to form the Pilot North Project. Pilot North is located approximately 15 km northwest of the Company's co-flagship Pilot Mountain project and shares the same road access.

The new Project area encapsulates three World War II era tungsten mines - Copper Head, Western Metals and Jasper - and other historically reported tungsten, copper and iron prospects1. The Company believes these prospects represent genetically related tungsten-copper-polymetallic skarn mineralisation at the contacts of granitic intrusions with limestones of the Luning Formation, a similar geological setting to the deposits at Pilot Mountain.

Initial reconnaissance field work by the Company's geological team has confirmed and sampled numerous zones of skarn mineralisation across the Project area, confirmed the locations of the historical mines, and noted evidence for historic exploration pits and bulldozer scrapes in several areas across the Project (Figure 1). Outcropping skarns included copper rich zones, and UV light investigations suggests locally high concentration of scheelite (Figures 2 & 3). Initial grab rock samples from the various zones of skarn mineralisation and gossans across the Project are currently undergoing assay at ALS Laboratories in Reno.

The Company's expert geological consultant, Dr Lawrence Carter, will be onsite within two weeks to undertake detailed geological mapping and sampling across the Project, and develop strategies to advance exploration as a satellite to the flagship Pilot Mountain project. The Company will further report the findings of this detailed geological field work as well as assay results once available. Maps of the Project will be shared once the Company has finished consolidating claims over this new and exciting Project.

MEDIA





























Figure 1. Examples of historical small scale mines and trial pits targeting gossans and skarns on the Pilot North Project

Figure 2. Example sample of copper rich skarn mineralisation, developed at the contact of a granitic intrusion with limestones of the Luning Formation taken from the Pilot North Project.



Figure 3. UV light investigation of hand sample of skarn mineralisation, suggesting high concentrations of scheelite.

PROPERTY OWNERSHIP

Guardian Metal holds a 100% interest in the North Pilot Project, royalty free, through its wholly-owned Nevada operating company, Golden Metal Resources LLC.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

References

1 Ross, D.C., 1961. Geology and Mineral Deposits of Mineral County, Nevada. NBMG Bull 58.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel:+44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 Shard Capital Partners LLP Lead Broker Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guardian-metal-resources-plc-announces-pilot-north-tungsten-project-acquired-via-1046109