Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile's new joint venture company (SatCo) focused on delivering space-based cellular broadband connectivity to be headquartered in Luxembourg.

Mobile operators covering 21 EU member states and other European countries have already expressed an interest in using the service; commercial launches expected from 2026.

SatCo aims to provide a scalable European satellite service for the benefit of European citizens, businesses and public sector organisations.

Vodafone Group and AST SpaceMobile Inc. ("AST SpaceMobile") (NASDAQ: ASTS) today announced that their new joint venture satellite company, SatCo, will be headquartered in Luxembourg, creating a European sovereign integrated satellite service. AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications.

Luxembourg's strong digital credentials and strategic location provide SatCo with the ideal platform from which to exclusively distribute AST SpaceMobile's broadband satellite services to European mobile network operators under a single turnkey arrangement. SatCo's wholesale offering of direct-to-device mobile broadband satellite services, which complement terrestrial networks, has generated expressions of interest from network operators in 21 EU member states, as well as in other European markets. Commercial services are expected to begin in 2026.

Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile are in close contact with the Luxembourg Government, key European policymakers, EU Member States, and industry stakeholders to advance national and European digital sovereignty by promoting a cohesive space strategy. SatCo will forge private and public sector partnerships that will position Europe as a leader in the provision of direct-to-mobile space-based broadband connectivity. This will provide the region with a secure and resilient digital communications infrastructure for use in any location, including mountains or at sea, at any time.

Together, the companies' joint efforts have already led to a series of groundbreaking achievements in direct-to-device connectivity with everyday smartphones, including the world's first European space-based mobile video call to an unmodified phone from the UK. In addition, the companies, using AST SpaceMobile's space-based mobile broadband network, have demonstrated 4G and 5G capabilities and achieved download speeds of over 20 Mbps to unmodified phones on a 5 MHz channel. The 2025 next generation satellites soon to be launched will enable peak data rates of 120 Mbps.

Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone, stated: "This is an important initiative for Europe. Our service will ensure that European citizens, businesses, and governments enjoy uninterrupted, ubiquitous mobile broadband connectivity across the whole continent. Europe can take the lead in new direct-to-mobile broadband technology."

The planned establishment of SatCo was announced in March this year by Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile. This unique solution is being led by Europe, from Luxembourg, and will benefit the EU's Digital Decade 2030 targets.

Mr. Lex Delles, Minister of the Economy, SME, Energy and Tourism of Luxembourg stated: "The establishment of SatCo's headquarters in Luxembourg further reinforces the key role of our country as a hub to deploy innovative solutions serving the whole EU single market and its citizens. I welcome to Luxembourg AST SpaceMobile, a leading international player joining our thriving space sector, and I am glad that this project continues to strengthen the long-standing relationship between Vodafone and Luxembourg."

Ms. Elisabeth Margue, Minister delegate to the Prime Minister for Media and Connectivity said: "Assuring ubiquitous coverage of mobile broadband connectivity for all users in Luxembourg and in areas of Europe is a key objective for the Luxembourg Government. As such, we welcome the decision of Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile to choose Luxembourg as their European headquarters, enriching the connectivity ecosystem by developing innovative services based on terrestrial and satellite infrastructure. We are looking forward to the local deployment and leverage of competencies and skills by the new entity, enabling a commercially successful service deployment on a worldwide basis."

"With SatCo now based in Luxembourg, Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile are strengthening Europe's position in direct-to-mobile satellite services and advancing digital independence," said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. "This joint venture supports European digital sovereignty by creating a unified platform to deliver satellite connectivity across the continent. Together, we are building secure, resilient cellular broadband infrastructure to serve Europe's connectivity needs-anywhere, anytime."

The Luxembourg-headquartered venture will deploy a small network of earth stations that integrate with operators of existing 4G/5G terrestrial networks, providing secure backhaul links, as well as extended coverage across Europe from the AST SpaceMobile satellite constellation in low Earth orbit. This will enable users to switch automatically between space and land-based networks.

About Vodafone

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve over 340 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world's internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage.

Vodafone runs one of the world's largest IoT platforms, with 205 million IoT connections, and we provide financial services to around 88 million customers across seven African countries managing more transactions than any other provider.

From the seabed to the stars, Vodafone's purpose is to keep everyone connected.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of AST SpaceMobile to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "would," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AST SpaceMobile's control and are difficult to predict.

Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations regarding AST SpaceMobile's strategies and future financial performance, including AST's future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of the SpaceMobile Service, anticipated timing of the launch of the Block 2 BlueBird satellites, anticipated demand and acceptance of mobile satellite services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, ability to finance its research and development activities, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and AST SpaceMobile's ability to invest in growth initiatives; (ii) the negotiation of definitive agreements with mobile network operators relating to the SpaceMobile Service that would supersede preliminary agreements and memoranda of understanding and the ability to enter into commercial agreements with other parties or government entities; (iii) the ability of AST SpaceMobile to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees and AST SpaceMobile's responses to actions of its competitors and its ability to effectively compete; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AST SpaceMobile may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AST SpaceMobile; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those in the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025.

AST SpaceMobile cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. AST SpaceMobile cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors in AST SpaceMobile's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025. AST SpaceMobile's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, AST SpaceMobile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

