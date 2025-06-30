Industry-leading innovation pipeline contains several new products with blockbuster potential

Market value of agricultural biologicals products expected to exceed USD 20 billion by 2030

Syngenta is accelerating the rollout of its nature-inspired, science-based biological solutions, responding to rising demand for sustainable, high-performance tools that help farmers boost productivity efficiently and responsibly. It also contributes toward Syngenta's fulfilment of commitments outlined in its Sustainability Priorities.

Jonathan Brown, Global Head Biologicals Seedcare, comments: "With our recent partnerships and acquisitions and extended manufacturing capacities, Syngenta is positioning itself as the leader in biologicals. Our scientific expertise is at the forefront of our research and development efforts to provide farmers with the next generation of biologicals, helping them transition towards more sustainable farming practices, such as regenerative agriculture."

In December 2024, the company acquired Intrinsyx Bio, a California-based start-up specializing in the development of nutrient-use efficiency products. Most recently, in early 2025, Syngenta concluded the integration of Novartis' Strains and Natural Products Collection, the repository of natural compounds and genetic strains for agricultural use. These additions will accelerate the development of biologicals, bringing new tools to the market as a sustainable complement to conventional crop protection solutions.

Also in 2025, Syngenta opened a 22,000 m² biologicals facility in Orangeburg, South Carolina, in the United States, which is purpose-built to produce 16,000 tons of biostimulants annually. This new manufacturing facility complements Syngenta's existing global network of biologicals' manufacturing facilities in Brazil, Italy, India and Norway.

These strategic milestones effectively enhance both Syngenta's R&D, operating out of the centers of excellence in Stein, Switzerland; Jealott's Hill, UK; Atessa, Italy; and production capacity for biologicals, facilitating Syngenta's roll out of its biologicals pipeline, with multiple candidates demonstrating strong commercial potential with projected annual sales above USD 100 million.

Syngenta Biologicals posted strong Q1 2025 results, with standout performance in North America and China. The global biologicals market is growing at around 10% CAGR and is projected to reach nearly USD 20 billion by 2030, according to AgbioInvestor and Syngenta's estimate, underlining the pivotal role of biologicals in the future of sustainable farming.

Derived predominantly from naturally occurring substances, biologicals offer significant potential for sustainable agriculture. The market can be categorized into three main categories:

Biocontrols Naturally derived products for managing pests, diseases, and weeds.

Biostimulants Products enhancing natural plant processes to improve abiotic stress tolerance and crop quality.

Nutrient Use Efficiency (NUE) products Any substance or microorganism to improve macro- and micronutrient availability and uptake to promote growth and enhance yield.

