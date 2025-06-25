Visionary Customers and Partners Recognized for Driving Operational Excellence and Transformation in the Data Center with LogicMonitor's AI-Powered Hybrid Observability Platform

LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based platform for AI-powered data center transformation, today announced the winners of its 2025 Elevate Awards at the Elevate Community Conference in London.

The Elevate Awards recognize LogicMonitor customers and partners that are driving innovation, achieving transformative outcomes, and leading the industry through the strategic use of AI-powered observability in the modern data center.

"With AI fundamentally reshaping how organizations monitor, manage, and optimize IT operations, our Elevate Award winners demonstrate what's possible when innovation meets execution," said Christina Kosmowski, CEO of LogicMonitor. "These standout customers and partners exemplify our shared mission to reimagine IT operations with the power of AI. This year's winners are at the forefront of data center transformation, and show the incredible outcomes that can be achieved when teams are empowered with real-time data and AI-driven insights."

Uniting Community Around AI-Powered Observability and Data Center Modernization

The 2025 Elevate Conference in London wrapped a series of community events bringing together LogicMonitor customers, partners, and industry leaders from around the globe for a day of thought leadership, technical deep dives, and strategic insight. The event marked a major milestone in LogicMonitor's global community-building efforts, showcasing the company's bold vision for AI-powered observability and data center modernization.

2025 Elevate Award Winners

Customer Award Winners:

Agentic AIOps Trailblazer:Syngenta Group

Syngenta has emerged as a driving force behind the evolution of Edwin AI, consistently pushing the boundaries of what's possible with LogicMonitor's AI capabilities to deliver smarter, faster operational outcomes.

Business Outcome of the Year:Pacific Dental Services, AMER

Pacific Dental Services enabled real-time disaster response across 1,000+ dental practices during Hurricane Milton in 2024 with LogicMonitor, transforming manual recovery operations into a centralized, automated process that preserved continuous patient care.

Hybrid Observability Excellence Award:

TELUS Digital, AMER

TELUS Digital streamlined its hybrid observability strategy with LogicMonitor, reducing alert noise, cutting MTTR, and unifying monitoring tools for enhanced performance and substantial cost savings.



Roche, EMEA

Roche has strategically engineered its observability and IT operations ecosystem to deliver maximum value, flexibility, and ease of use across the enterprise. By automating integrations across its observability stack, Roche enables teams to deploy and manage monitoring at scale-quickly, consistently, and with minimal friction. This results in faster triage, smarter resolution, and always-on visibility where it matters most.

Community Engagement Individual Awards:

Mike Moniz (Continental Resources) has been a consistent and positive presence in the LogicMonitor Community, providing frequent expert support.

has been a consistent and positive presence in the LogicMonitor Community, providing frequent expert support. Stu Reid (Deutsche Telekom) has created an immersive virtual showcase of LogicMonitor's value journey, exemplifying proactive community advocacy.

has created an immersive virtual showcase of LogicMonitor's value journey, exemplifying proactive community advocacy. Steve Smith (SCC) has been instrumental in the evolution of core platform features from LM Inspector to Edwin AI providing practical feedback and offering up his team to accelerate delivery and innovation.

MSP Excellence Awards: Presidio (Americas) and Devoteam (EMEA)

Presidio achieved a 93% reduction in major incidents during its Edwin AI proof of value phase, delivering scalable, AI-enhanced observability to large enterprise clients and embedding LogicMonitor at the core of its MSP strategy.

achieved a 93% reduction in major incidents during its Edwin AI proof of value phase, delivering scalable, AI-enhanced observability to large enterprise clients and embedding LogicMonitor at the core of its MSP strategy. Devoteam became the first Edwin AI customer to go live in EMEA and has been instrumental in supporting regional growth through strategic collaboration with LogicMonitor.

Partner Award Winners:

Global Service Practice Innovation Award: Infosys

Infosys, a leading Global Systems Integrator and long-standing LogicMonitor partner, has been recognized for building a significant observability practice around LogicMonitor's platform through its AIOps Insights service offerings. Since the inception of the partnership in 2020, Infosys and LogicMonitor have welcomed many Fortune 500 organizations in the US, EMEA, and APAC as observability customers. By integrating LogicMonitor's agentic AI product, Edwin AI, into its AIOps Insights service offerings, Infosys has driven both customer value and business growth, actively engaging in co-led initiatives such as adoption workshops, business value realization tracking, and health checks. Their frequent participation in technical training, roadmap reviews, and best practices ensures world-class delivery and alignment with LogicMonitor's innovation trajectory.

Global Hyperscale Partnership Excellence Award: AWS

AWS has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to collaborative innovation and digital transformation enablement with LogicMonitor. The partnership accelerated rapidly in 2024, highlighted by the launch of LogicMonitor's first AI monitoring solution for Amazon Bedrock and collaborative support for cloud migration initiatives. LogicMonitor was the first observability partner selected by AWS to support VMware migrations, signaling the strength and future potential of this strategic global alliance. A foundational platform partner, AWS powers product hosting, provides significant sales and go-to-market support and partner funding, as well as streamlined customer access via AWS Marketplace.

Global Strategic Partner Award: NTT Data

NTT Data has been recognized for leading a global observability practice that delivers clear results for enterprises. As a key LogicMonitor partner with 600 managed service customers across all platforms, NTT Data has integrated LM Envision into its core services to speed up cloud modernization, simplify operations, and support AI-driven service delivery. Over the past year, NTT Data has led in multi-entity deployments, cross-region migrations, and joint solutions using LogicMonitor tools. Strong collaboration across leadership, sales, and delivery teams highlights the success of this modern GSI partnership.

Regional Partner of the Year Americas: CDW

CDW, a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions, has been recognized for its exceptional business results and strategic execution. A partner since 2020, CDW has helped LogicMonitor welcome hundreds of new customers across the U.S., establishing itself as a force in observability. Tapping LogicMonitor to solve complex monitoring challenges, particularly in its healthcare vertical, has driven significant growth for CDW. In 2024, CDW launched its own LogicMonitor services delivery practice, offering customers support from pre-sales through deployment, demonstrating its commitment to integrated solutions and long-term success with LogicMonitor.

Regional Partner of the Year EMEA: Softcat

Softcat, a prominent UK IT infrastructure provider, has been recognized for its significant contributions to regional growth as well as its leadership in innovation. This year, with LogicMonitor embedded in its observability practice, Softcat has continued to drive growth with new and existing customers and has deepened its collaboration with LogicMonitor through its networking and connectivity teams.

