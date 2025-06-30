

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Monday.



The yen rose to a 5-day high of 197.49 against the pound and a 4-day high of 143.80 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 198.46 and 144.76, respectively.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the NZ dollar, the yen edged up to 168.71, 180.20 and 87.40 from early lows of 169.62, 181.08 and 87.78, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 94.15 and 105.24 from early lows of 94.55 and 105.69, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 195.00 against the pound, 142.00 against the greenback, 166.00 against the euro, 175.00 against the franc, 85.00 against the kiwi, 91.00 against the aussie and 103.00 against the loonie.



