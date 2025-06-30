Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Completes 2nd Drill Hole Confirming Copper-Gold Extension Down-Dip and Along Strike

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTC:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to provide the latest update regarding its ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 6,829-hectare (~16,875 acre) flagship Star Project in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia.

The second drillhole of the current campaign boosts the case for a high-grade copper porphyry center at the Star Main project area. Drillhole B has confirmed a supergene cap near surface and has extended the copper footprint down-dip and along strike from the previous hole.

Company CEO, Darryl Jones notes, "We're systematically unlocking the value of a $10 million historical exploration database and building on it with targeted, modern exploration. Our team is eager to deliver on this inaugural drill program. Every meter of core we collect brings us closer to defining a large-scale copper-gold system, and the geological indicators we're seeing-both near surface and at depth-are highly encouraging. We're confident that continued drilling will continue to validate the scale and quality of the Star Project."

Drillhole B (S-051) is completed. It collared 60m west of S-050 at, was drilled to 539m, the fourth deepest in the property's history. The hole was drilled to confirm and extend near surface supergene copper-gold mineralization, characterize mineralization related to the Star Fault, and to test the depth of mineralization below 200m.

From surface to roughly 90 m, plagioclase porphyry and lapilli tuff units are intruded by a sequence of strongly oxidized and silicified quartz-diorite containing numerous fractures and vein hosted copper mineralization. Malachite- and azurite-coated fractures form a supergene blanket that upgrades earlier chalcopyrite, with local peaks of 1.25 % chalcopyrite between 57-62 m.

Below the oxide cap, primary chalcopyrite occurs as disseminations and B-type quartz-sulphide veinlets, highlighted by two deeper zones of elevated tenor: 203-213 m (to 1.5 % chalcopyrite) and 379-400 m (to 2% chalcopyrite). Both are spatially associated with discrete potassic (potassium-feldspar) alteration halos that intensify between 410-473 m, suggesting proximity to the system's potassic core. Several clay-rich fault zones at 96-102 m, 139-143 m and 514-517 m truncate core locally but do not materially offset the mineralized envelope.

S-051 confirms high-grade copper mineralization near surface, with strong potassic alteration zones persisting to the end of hole at 539m deep (see figure 1). Vein hosted and disseminated copper mineralization continues beneath the supergene cap, extending the copper footprint down-dip and along strike from S-050, significantly strengthening the case for a large, high-grade porphyry Cu (±Au) centre at Star Main.

Star Main drill hole B (S-051) with potassic alteration zones persisting to the end of hole at 539m. --Star Copper 2025

Drillhole C (S-052) is underway and steps out approximately 50 meters north of hole B (S-051) to test the extent of the supergene copper enrichment zone and evaluate the continuity of the mineralized domain at depth. The crew reports coring is underway and initially encountered abrasive ground at 124m. The team reamed the hole to bottom and advanced to 127m at which point the HQ (2 ½" diameter) rods were withdrawn and replaced with NQ (1 ?" diameter) rods to improve efficiency and have continued drilling to a depth of 155m currently. The latest report indicates the core has improved and drilling continues as planned.

The plan is to intersect the 142 meters grading 0.43% Cu in hole S-0371. Deeper intercepts aim to test for structurally controlled gold enrichment, where prior results returned 12 meters at 2.33 g/t Au at approximately 650 meters at the bottom of hole S-0371.

Campaign Strategy

As described in the June 10th, 2025 news release, the fully funded 2025 campaign is focused on expanding the existing discovery at Star Main, in addition to enhanced exploration at the multiple targets within the Star Project. The Company has targeted the Star Main, Star North, and Star East prospects. Drilling is targeting (i) the near-surface oxide zones, (ii) deep porphyry-style mineralization, and (iii) structures associated with the "Star Fault" and "Dick Creek Fault" with up to 4,000 meters of drilling. The Star Main discovery contains an extensive, near-surface, supergene zone, and the current campaign (see May 27, 2025 news release) was designed to test both the lateral and vertical continuity of mineralized zones previously identified from over $10 million in prior drilling and exploration programs.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an advisor to the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~



Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTC: STCUF) (FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets,diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-completes-2nd-drill-hole-confirming-copper-gold-extension-down-dip-an-1044152