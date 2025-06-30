Partnership enables Fujifilm Middle East FZE to distribute Endo Tools Therapeutics' groundbreaking endomina® product range across 18 countries in Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Endo Tools Therapeutics' minimally invasive platform provides novel endoscopic gastroplasty procedure for adults with obesity, a disease increasing in prevalence in MEA region

Endo Tools Therapeutics (ETT) a company developing and marketing advanced endoscopic medical devices, and Fujifilm Middle East FZE, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, today announce their strategic partnership, to enable patients living with obesity in the Middle East and Africa to access a novel endoscopic treatment through ETT's endomina® platform.

The platform enables endoscopists to perform a volume reduction of the stomach using a minimally invasive procedure performed via oral entry.

"Endo Tool Therapeutics' partnership with Fujifilm is a key strategic step in our international expansion. Fujifilm's extensive network and deep knowledge of the region make it an ideal partner to bring the benefits of endomina to a broader patient population increasingly affected by obesity," said Alexandre Chau, CEO of Endo Tools Therapeutics.

It was estimated that worldwide the number of people living with obesity had reached 890 million in 2022, a figure that has doubled over the last 30?years. In the Middle East, the prevalence of obesity is 21.2%. Obesity contributes to increased risks of comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers; high rates pose serious socio-economic and health system challenges in the region1

"We are excited to bring new, minimally invasive solutions like endomina into our portfolio. Offering innovative treatment options for patients living with obesity reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing patient care and outcomes across the region," said Atsushi Tateishi, General Manager of Fujifilm Middle East FZE. "Through this collaboration, we aim to make meaningful advances in obesity care and improve access to cutting-edge therapies for healthcare providers and patients alike."

About Fujifilm Middle East FZE

Fujifilm Middle East Africa, located in Dubai, is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan. Fujifilm was founded in 1934 as a producer of photographic film under the name Fuji Photo Film Co. Ltd. The company has built up a wealth of advanced technologies in the field of photo imaging, and in line with its efforts to become a comprehensive healthcare company, Fujifilm is now applying these technologies to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases in the medical and life science fields. Fujifilm MEA performs its operations in medical systems, graphic systems, device technology, electronic imaging, photo imaging, optical devices, recording media and industrial products in various offices throughout the Middle East Africa.

www.fujifilm.com/ae/en

About Endo Tools Therapeutics

Located in Gosselies, Belgium, Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A. (ETT) offers a portfolio of advanced, incisionless and minimally invasive endoscopic medical devices. The company's mission is to develop solutions that expand the range of gastrointestinal procedures that can be performed using standard gastroscopes. By developing minimally invasive treatment solutions, ETT aims to reduce the number of complications, and the length of hospital stay for patients, and in doing so improve their comfort. The initial results from bariatric procedures performed using ETT's soft tissue approximation devices have been published in multiple scientific articles, e.g. GIE in 2017, Endoscopy in 2018, Gut in 2020, EIO in 2022 and GIE in 2024. Moreover, endomina is included in the joint ASGE-ESGE guidelineon primary endoscopic bariatric and metabolic therapies.

To date, over 1,200 gastroplasty procedures have been performed using Endo Tools Therapeutics' devices across Europe, the US and the Middle East.

In Europe the devices are approved for use in endoscopic gastroplasty procedures for the treatment of obesity, while in the US they are cleared for placement of sutures and approximation of soft tissue in the gastrointestinal tract.

www.endotools.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250630084663/en/

Contacts:

Media and analyst contact

Andrew Lloyd Associates

Celine Gonzalez Carol Leslie

UK: +44 1273 952 481

US: +1 203 724 5950