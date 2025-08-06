

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) on Wednesday registered a decline in net profit for the third quarter, mainly due to higher income tax expenses. However, the company recorded an increase in revenue.



For the three-month period to June 30, the firm posted a net income of JPY 53.767 billion, or JPY 44.59 per share, less than JPY 60.730 billion, or JPY 50.38 per share, in the same period last year.



Income tax expenses moved up to JPY 20.829 billion from the prior year's JPY 12.499 billion. Profit before tax stood at JPY 71.954 billion, higher than JPY 71.748 billion a year ago.



Operating income was JPY 75.291 billion, compared with JPY 62.193 billion last year.



The company posted revenue of JPY 749.482 billion, up from JPY 749.015 billion in the previous year. Revenue from Imaging business increased to JPY 145.3 billion from JPY 130.7 billion in 2024.



For the full year, FUJIFILM Holdings has reaffirmed its annual outlook. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company still anticipates a net profit of JPY 262 billion, up 0.4% from last year. Income per share is still projected to be at JPY 217.45.



FUJIFILM Holdings continues to project annual revenue of JPY 3.280 trillion, up 2.6% from previous year.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 70 per share, higher than the previous year's JPY 65 per share.



