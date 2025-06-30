Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, today announced the launch of its new UK digital investment research hub, designed to empower investors with localized investment research, data, and insights.

The new digital destination is free and offers region-specific investment and market data, and tools tailored to the needs of British investors. Part of a suite of 12 new digital experiences created for distinct markets across Europe, Asia and Canada, today's launch reflects Morningstar's commitment to serving local investors, backed by the strength of the company's global independent research and long-term perspective. The new digital experiences replace legacy ones across markets.

"Our mission is to empower investor success, seeking to help investors reach their financial goals wherever they are in the world," said Connor Sloman, managing director for Morningstar UK. "With this new experience, it's easier for UK investors to access trusted research and tools designed to create transparency and support confident decision-making."

Key features of the new platform include:

Localised Investment News and Analysis : Stay informed with region-specific updates on markets, stocks, funds, and economic trends.

: Stay informed with region-specific updates on markets, stocks, funds, and economic trends. Interactive Investment Screeners : Easily find funds and stocks that align with your goals using advanced filters including size, risk, ratings, and performance.

: Easily find funds and stocks that align with your goals using advanced filters including size, risk, ratings, and performance. Personalised Watchlists : Organize investments by strategy, region, or goal with dynamic, unlimited watchlists.

: Organize investments by strategy, region, or goal with dynamic, unlimited watchlists. Enhanced Morningstar Research Reports : Discover tailored fund reports designed for local regulatory frameworks and market conditions, with key metrics like ratings, risk, and performance front and centre.

: Discover tailored fund reports designed for local regulatory frameworks and market conditions, with key metrics like ratings, risk, and performance front and centre. Free Membership: Unlock premium access to Morningstar's tools, insights, and member-only newsletters, all for free.

"Our regional expansion goes beyond just language," added James Gard, editor of Morningstar. "Our team in each market harnesses Morningstar's extensive data and research coverage of global investments, adapting it to the financial realities and preferences of local investors. This makes our research both relevant and actionable, no matter where investors are located."

For more information, visit https://global.morningstar.com/en-gb.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $341 billion in AUMA as of March 31, 2025. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on X @MorningstarInc.

©2025 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.

MORN-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250630982079/en/

Contacts:

Morningstar Media Relations, +1 312 696-6037 or newsroom@morningstar.com