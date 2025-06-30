Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 21:12
35,320 Euro
-0,67 % -0,240
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,50035,56010:00
35,48035,54010:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2025 09:10 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and AGL collaborate on STS crane repair and refurbishment project in Abidjan

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 30 JUNE 2025 AT 10 AM (EEST)

Kalmar and AGL collaborate on STS crane repair and refurbishment project in Abidjan

Kalmar and Africa Global Logisticsoffering. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q4 2024 order intake, and the work was completed during Q1 2025.

AGL, part of MSC, employs over 20,000 people across 50 countries and is a major player in the port logistics sector in Africa. The company operates 17 container terminals, seven RoRo/ConRo terminals and one inland port terminal and invests in port infrastructure to serve shipowners, import and export customers and the countries in which it operates.

AGL's equipment fleet includes Kalmar reachstackers and forklifts. Kalmar has successfully completed several similar repair and refurbishment projects for AGL's crane fleet, including on units operating at the company's terminals in Congo and Benin. The project scope for the cranes in Abidjan included replacement of the cranes' forestay and pivot point bearings, trolley rails, short rails and trolley and guide wheels.

Kehinde Salami, Deputy Technical Director, HQ Technical Department, AGL: "We have collaborated with Kalmar on several crane repair and refurbishment projects in the past, all of which have been completed on time and to the highest standards of quality. It was therefore a natural step to work with them again on the project at Abidjan. The work done by Kalmar will help to keep our STS cranes operating safely and reliably."

Peter Bos, Project Manager, Kalmar: "We are proud that AGL chose to rely on our deep crane repair and refurbishment expertise for this latest project in Abidjan. In addition to the repair and refurbishment work, we also delivered a comprehensive maintenance training programme for the team of port technicians at Abidjan that will help them ensure the cranes remain in optimal condition far into the future."

Further information for the press:

Thomas Malmborg, President, Services, thomas.malmborg@kalmarglobal.com

Jenni Laukkonen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar Services, tel. +358 40 8322 331, jenni.laukkonen@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachments

  • STS crane repair and refurbishment project in Abidjan (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8520321f-7dba-46b9-ad9b-f3aa8938c285)
  • STS crane repair and refurbishment project in Abidjan (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e000eca2-bdb9-4c44-afc0-dcd394809768)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.