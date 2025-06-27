Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 08:16
35,520 Euro
+0,68 % +0,240
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
27.06.2025 09:10 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's climate targets validated by Science Based Targets initiative

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 JUNE 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar's climate targets validated by Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) has approved Kalmar's near- and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets and verified net-zero science-based target by 2045. These targets are in line with the Paris Agreement, setting Kalmar's commitment to limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C.

This validation emphasises Kalmar's dedication to aligning with the latest climate science. Through this commitment, we drive the transformation towards sustainable material handling in the industry and lay the foundation for sustainable and profitable business growth. With these approved targets, Kalmar takes a significant step forward in implementing its long-term strategy and vision to be a forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services.

Sami Niiranen, President and CEO, Kalmar: "Receiving SBTi validation reflects our sustainability commitment to driving real, science-based actions. At Kalmar, we are tackling emissions across our entire value chain - through sustainable innovation in close collaboration with customers and suppliers."

Kalmar's science-based targets set in 2024 are:

Near-term targets:

  • Kalmar Oyj commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 90% by 2030 from a 2023 base year.*
  • Kalmar Oyj also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream transportation and distribution, use of sold products and downstream leased assets 40% within the same timeframe.*

Long-term and net-zero targets:

  • Kalmar Oyj commits to maintain a minimum of 90% absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from 2030 through 2045 from a 2023 base year.*
  • Kalmar Oyj also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream transportation and distribution, use of sold products and downstream leased assets 90% by 2045 from a 2023 base year.*
  • Kalmar Oyj commits to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2045.

*The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration of leading climate organizations (CDP, UN Global Compact, WRI, WWF, We Mean Business Coalition), enables companies to set emission reduction targets aligned with climate science and the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C goal.

Further information for the press:

Päivi Koivisto, VP Sustainability, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 743 0306, paivi.koivisto@kalmarglobal.com

Nina Jähi, Communications Manager, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 519 3635, nina.jahi@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar


