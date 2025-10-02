Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 11:47
34,620 Euro
+2,79 % +0,940
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 14:22 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar secures comprehensive Kalmar Care service contract with Noatum Ports Malaga Terminal

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 2 OCTOBER 2025 AT 3:10 PM (EEST)

Kalmar secures comprehensive Kalmar Care service contract with Noatum Ports Malaga Terminal

Kalmar has signed a three-year Kalmar Caremaintenance contract with Noatum T Malaga S.A.U. for the Noatum Ports Malaga Terminal in southern Spain. The service agreement, booked into Kalmar's Q3 2025 order intake, took effect from September 2025.

Noatum Ports Malaga Terminal is a strategic Mediterranean logistics hub and a multipurpose terminal that handles all types of cargo. With rising volumes and growing environmental requirements, the terminal faces the dual challenge of ensuring operational efficiency while delivering on reliability, safety, and emission reduction commitments.

Under the service contract, Kalmar will provide preventive and corrective maintenance services for the terminal's full fleet of equipment, which includes ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, terminal tractors, and several units of mobile equipment. With more than 20 service technicians on site, Kalmar ensures reliable daily operations, greater efficiency, and a smaller environmental footprint for the terminal through optimised maintenance practices.

César Cegarra, Director, Noatum T Malaga S.A.U.: "By choosing Kalmar as our service partner, we rely on a reputable company with deep technical expertise that can take our terminal's performance to a higher, more efficient level. This agreement will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers while driving forward our sustainability agenda."

Sergio Peralta, Country Director, Spain & Portugal, Kalmar: "We are proud that Noatum Ports Malaga Terminal has placed their trust in Kalmar to maintain and optimise such a critical part of their operations. With our dedicated local service team, we will ensure maximum availability and reliability of their fleet while helping them advance their environmental performance. This agreement showcases the value of Kalmar Care as a comprehensive service solution."

Further information for the press:

Sergio Peralta, Country Director, Spain & Portugal, Kalmar, tel. +349 56 667 564, sergio.peralta@kalmarglobal.com

Jenni Laukkonen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar Services, tel. +358 40 8322 331, jenni.laukkonen@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar


