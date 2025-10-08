Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2025 09:10 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar secures significant order from Patrick Terminals for its automated straddle carrier solution

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 8 OCTOBER 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar secures significant order from Patrick Terminals for its automated straddle carrier solution

Kalmar has secured a significant order for 14 hybrid Kalmar AutoStradmachines from Patrick Terminals, to be deployed at Sydney AutoStrad terminal. The order was booked in Kalmar's 2025 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled to be completed during Q4 of 2026.

Patrick Terminals is Australia's leading container terminal operator, handling over 3.5 million TEU annually. Patrick Terminals operates some of Australia's most technologically advanced terminals at four strategically located coastal ports: Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle.

The 14 new hybrid AutoStrads will join 10 hybrid units ordered by Patrick Terminals in October 2020.

Michael Jovicic, CEO, Patrick Terminals: "The Kalmar AutoStrad plays a pivotal role in operations at our Brisbane and Sydney terminals. The performance, efficiency and reliability of the existing fleet has proven to us that this technology is an ideal fit for our business. Our investment in hybrid straddles further demonstrates our continued commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and advancing our decarbonisation strategy. We look forward to commissioning the new units within the next 18 months."

Karri Keskinen, Head of Global Sales, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar: "This significant order demonstrates the confidence that Patrick Terminals has in our AutoStrad solution. We are delighted to be able to extend our collaboration with a company that is a true leader in terminal automation and which shares our passion for innovation and continuous improvement."

Further information for the press:

Karri Keskinen, Head of Global Sales, Kalmar tel. +358 407 002 198, karri.keskinen@kalmarglobal.com
Nina Jähi, Communications Manager, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 519 3635, nina.jahi@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachments

  • NB_Patrick Brisbane AutoStradTM 2023 (2) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4963821-c4ca-4bbf-995a-e0a94fd14de4)
  • NB_Patrick Brisbane AutoStradTM 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/881ba8cb-f4b9-4c1e-8f70-bc3cf75504b6)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
