WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 15:21
34,860 Euro
+1,16 % +0,400
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,78033,92010:23
33,80033,92010:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 10:11 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's January-September 2025 interim report to be published on Friday, 31 October 2025

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 17 OCTOBER 2025 AT 11:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar's January-September 2025 interim report to be published on Friday, 31 October 2025

Kalmar Corporation will publish its January-September 2025 interim report on 31 October 2025 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EET. The report will be available at www.kalmarglobal.comafter publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EET. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President & CEO Sami Niiranen and CFO Sakari Ahdekivi. The presentation material will be available at www.kalmarglobal.comby the latest 10:00 a.m. EET.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: https://events.inderes.com/kalmar/q3-2025/dial-in. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://kalmar.events.inderes.com/q3-2025/. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Kalmar's website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

As a gentle reminder, please also remember to subscribe to Kalmar's releases via this linkor visit the Kalmar website at www.kalmarglobal.com.

For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900

About Kalmar
Kalmar


